After a a sharp rebuke by the county commissioners Tuesday morning, Weems CEO HD Cannington told members of the Weems hospital board Wednesday that he planned to resign his position.

Cannington, 70, told the board the effective date would be Sept. 14, and that he would help with the transition to his successor.

The announcement came less than 24 hours after his proposal to hire a family doctor to oversee the hospital clinics did not go over well with county commisissioers.

Commissioners have been busy dealing with Weems finances, and their concern about overspending is weighing heavily on them.

At a July 26 special meeting, county commissioners voted 4-1 to spend about $207,000 to obtain a revised cost estimate for building a new Weems Memorial Hospital.

But on Tuesday morning, they soundly rejected the terms presented them by Cannington to bring a family practitioner here from Ohio.

On July 26, Commissioner Bert Boldt voted no to securing the revised cost estimate, arguing that while he was not opposed to a new facility, he believed there are too many unknowns, both in the financial picture and in the overall treatment concept, to move forward without further analysis.

‘The numbers are just flying here, the hospital is hemorrhaging,” Boldt said. “We need some type of health care model (that) I believe we’re not seeing now. Let’s get to the public, let’s have a public workshop.

“This model we’re looking at today is 12 years old,” he said. “Today we have no vision, we’re just grabbing at smoke. I want an informed direction where we’re going with health care.

“This is not to pour cold water,” Boldt said. “I’m in favor, I want it to be updated with current technology. I’m not trying to kick the can down the road, I support trashing this entire idea, and having a public workshop.

“To spend a quarter of a million dollars on it is foolhardy, not spending for a recipe that’s 12 years old,” he said. “Let’s table this whole thing and let’s look at some good concepts.”

In contrast, Chairman Noah Lockley strongly advocated for moving forward with a modernized hospital, but stopped short of any sort of “the sky’s the limit” approach to the overall spending, which right now is forecast to be in the $13 million range.

“Get me in a facility to save my life, I don’t care how it looks. I’m worried about how them doctors look,” he said. “I’m not trying to do no one-sided deal. If we’re going to do it, let’s do what we said we’re going to do. At the end of the day I’m going to be happy either way.

“It can look like the Taj Mahal and you go in there and get staph,” Lockley said. “I just want a doctor to do his thing in a good facility with some good equipment.”

The commissioners voiced some concern about hospital finances but since the costs of the revised estimate would be coming out of capital outlay monies earmarked for a new hospital, they eventually supported them.

But on Tuesday morning, their attitude was far less accommodating after Cannington asked for approval of a compensation package to bring family medicine doc John Woltz DO down here from Logan, Ohio to oversee the Weems clinics.

Cannington said that after a recruiting effort from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital dating back to January, Weems was proposing to offer the job to Woltz, who had vacationed on St. George Island with his wife, and planned to move down here in a year or two.

Weems extended an offer to move down here sooner, and the Woltzes came down a week or so ago to discuss it.

An Army vet and flight surgeon, board certified in occupational medicine, having gone to Ohio University medical school and completing a residency at the University of Cincinnati, Woltz would be supervising midlevel practitioners at the clinics and admit patients to the hospital as needed.

“We feel like this is an investment in the hospital,” Cannington said, “Within one year he will have privileges to admit patients to the hospital. It will have an impact on the hospital and will be a big plus for the community.”

Terms of the deal would call for a $215,000 base salary plus benefits, plus Weems paying for medical malpractice, for a total package of about $237,000, about $10,000 less than the average pay for a family doc who does not deliver babies, Cannington said.

“The TMH physician recruiter said we’re really getting a good deal on this guy,” he said.

The sticking point, though, was $45,000 in additional pay for retention, like a signing bonus, plus relocation costs.

Commissioner William Massey wasted no time in voicing strong opposition to those additional monies. “Man makes that type of money and he wants us to pay his rent?” said Massey. “Where’s this money going to come from?”

Cannington said “we think we can pay for most of this through operations, also increased revenue for the hospital.”

Massey’s reply? “I don’t think you can,” he said.

“If I can’t pay for it out of operations it would have to come out of the trust fund,” conceded the CEO.

Massey was angry that he and his colleagues were not made aware that Cannington, in an effort not to have to ask for additional monies from the trust fund following Hurricane Michael, had whittled down Weems’ money market fund to about $100,000, a good $600,000 to $700,000 below what it had been when he started.

Lockley also was angered by the lucrative offer. “If he can’t live here for $200,000, let him stay where he’s at,” he said. “We’re not paying nobody’s transportation to come here, build their house and do all that.

“You’re paying out more than some people are making,” he said. “You want to give this man $45,000? This is not TMH, this is Franklin County.”

Cannington said it could take several months to recruit another doctor. “This is what kind of money it takes to get somebody here,” he said.

Cannington also defended Weems paying out additional costs to recruit two medical techs to the hospital, saying the overall costs are less than the $62 an hour that was paid for an interim “traveler” to handle the duties. This husband and wife live in Calloway and commute.

“We were fortunate to get a husband and wife team,” he said. “Yes sir, we do have to pay recruiting agencies to find certain positions.”

Commissioner Smokey Parrish stressed that relying on trust fund monies to fund more than the half that’s currently going to Weems could jeopardize the building project.

“The salary number is not abnormal, I understand that,” he said. “If we’re not going to build a new building, I’d consider it. But we can’t build a new building and do all this other stuff, there ain’t no way.

“Sustainability is an issue and you can't keep coming back to the trust fund to sustain the hospital,” Parrish said. “I don’t want to be in a position to bankrupt the trust fund.

“The voters didn’t elect me to sit up here and act like I’m crazy,” he said. “I can’t sit here in good conscience and do it any other way.”

The commissioners did not cast a formal vote to kill the job offer but the consensus was they would not accept the current terms.