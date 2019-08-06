ARIES (Mar 21-Apr. 19): You can't control what people think. Do your best to be clear, but even so, others might misinterpret your words or read between the lines to hear what they want. Speak directly to topics to avoid confusion.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20): Opening your heart yields dividends. Sharing your issues and concerns with someone may lead them to provide advice to help conquer your current challenges. Don't keep too much bottled up inside.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Actions are more important that words. Talking about an issue may be ignored, but if you do something to back up your words, you'll gain respect. Be patient if someone is difficult to bargain with.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Lightning rarely strikes twice. Don't be afraid that just because something may have gone badly in the past, the results will always be the same. Try a different approach this time and have confidence that your efforts will be rewarded.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Dispassionate analysis of the past and a willingness to learn from it can prevent you from repeating mistakes you've made before. Don't let fears or doubts keep you frozen with indecision. No shame, no blame, learn the lesson, move on.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The truly wise and accomplished don't need to put on a display. You'll thrive among bright individuals like yourself, but avoid judging those whose gifts are different from yours. Harvest ideas for future use.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22.): Looks can be deceiving. Someone who may seem bright and cheerful on the outside may be dealing with serious issues. Give close friends and colleagues the space and permission to talk things out.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): If you stay centered in your own reality, you can avoid taking on the passing bad moods of others. Remember, most negative things people do are based on pain or ignorance, not malice. Talking things over could help.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): All work and no play can be deadening after a while. Set aside some time today where you can pursue the things that you really enjoy. Bring along a friend or colleague who needs an outlet as badly as you do.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There's no room for complacency. Nothing would ever get accomplished if everyone assumed that things were as good as they were ever going to get. Finding ways to make things better can be win-win for everyone.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stay on your journey. It may seem as if your chosen path is leading toward a dubious destination, but you'll learn the most if you see it through to the end. Base your opinions on facts and allow others to differ.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20): You could be fighting an uphill battle. It's difficult to prevail when your viewpoint is in the minority, but you shouldn't give up on your convictions unless the facts dictate a change in opinion. A trusted friend is on your side.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Warm summer days might match the warmth in your heart as the next two to three weeks fly past. This can be a great time to rest on your laurels while you are in a contented frame of mind or to develop a course of action that will enrich your future. An opportunity may be presented that doesn't seem impressive, but it could bring some impressive benefits if you accept it. In late September you are at your best when dealing with career, finances and business. This is a time when you can use your street smarts to negotiate a better deal or successfully put financial plans into action. Late January is a good time to ask for favors or advice.