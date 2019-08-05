ASWA PRESEASON RANKINGS

The Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason high school football rankings with first-place votes, last year’s record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts

1. Central-Phenix City (26), 14-0, 312

2. Hoover, 9-4, 227

3. McGill-Toolen, 9-3, 201

4. Thompson, 11-2, 183

5. Hewitt-Trussville, 8-4, 165

6. Auburn, 10-2, 98

7. Mountain Brook, 9-3, 88

8. Theodore, 8-3, 83

9. Lee-Montgomery, 8-5, 66

10. Fairhope, 7-4, 23

Others receiving votes: James Clemens (7-4) 13, Bob Jones (6-5) 9, Austin (7-4) 8, Prattville (7-4) 6.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts

1. Pinson Valley (17), 13-1, 282

2. Saraland (9), 13-2, 251

3. Muscle Shoals, 9-3, 172

4. Clay-Chalkville, 12-2, 158

5. Hueytown, 9-3, 150

6. Wetumpka, 11-3, 148

7. Oxford, 10-3, 95

8. Spanish Fort, 11-2, 67

9. Blount, 5-5, 57

10. Jackson-Olin, 10-1, 44

Others receiving votes: McAdory (10-2) 20, Opelika (7-5) 9, Eufaula (5-6) 8, St. Paul's (7-4) 7, Homewood (10-3) 6, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (6-6) 3, Helena (4-6) 2, Stanhope Elmore (6-5) 2, Russell Co. (2-8) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts

1. Briarwood (4), 9-3, 233

2. Ramsay (12), 11-2, 221

3. Jasper (2), 11-2, 206

4. Madison Aca. (1), 10-2, 143

5. Central-Clay Co. (7), 12-3, 139

6. Demopolis, 10-3, 134

7. Mortimer Jordan, 12-2, 127

8. Vigor, 13-2, 110

9. Etowah, 12-1, 61

10. Russellville, 9-2, 44

Others receiving votes: Center Point (6-6) 36, Alexandria (6-5) 15, Hamilton (4-6) 6, Sardis (3-7) 3, East Limestone (9-3) 2, Scottsboro (4-6) 1, Sylacauga (7-4) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts

1. UMS-Wright (25), 14-0, 309

2. Hillcrest-Evergreen (1), 8-5, 215

3. Andalusia, 9-5, 185

4. Hokes Bluff, 11-2, 177

5. American Chr., 12-1, 151

6. Catholic-Montgomery, 8-4, 96

7. Jacksonville, 11-1, 91

8. Montevallo, 9-2, 87

9. Deshler, 9-6, 86

10. Headland, 10-2, 36

Others receiving votes: North Jackson (11-1) 30, Holtville (7-4) 9, Leeds (3-7) 6, Brooks (8-3) 4.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts

1. Flomaton (24), 12-3, 306

2. Piedmont (1), 12-3, 193

3. Gordo (1), 10-3, 179

4. Randolph Co., 12-2, 168

5. Pike Co., 10-3, 136

6. Providence Chr., 12-2, 121

7. Mobile Chr., 9-2, 118

8. Saks, 10-2, 104

9. Geraldine, 9-3, 56

10. Midfield, 9-2, 28

Others receiving votes: Fultondale (9-2) 19, St. James (10-2) 18, Winfield (11-1) 11, Pisgah (4-7) 8, Prattville Chr. (4-6) 5, Thomasville (9-3) 5, Oakman (5-6) 2, T.R. Miller (6-5) 2, Excel (4-6) 1, Walter Wellborn (5-5) 1, Westminster-Huntsville (11-1) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts

1. Fyffe (26), 15-0, 312

2. Leroy, 9-4, 206

3. Addison, 10-3, 183

4. Luverne, 13-2, 174

5. Ohatchee, 11-1, 98

6. Abbeville, 10-2, 85

7. Aliceville, 11-3, 77

8. Collinsville, 10-2, 66

9. Reeltown, 8-3, 55

10. Colbert Co., 8-4, 51

Others receiving votes: Cottage Hill (10-2) 45, Thorsby (9-2) 41, North Sand Mountain (8-3) 24, Daleville (6-5) 23, LaFayette (7-4) 17, Red Bay (9-3) 9, Highland Home (12-2) 8, Westbrook Chr. (7-4) 3, Cedar Bluff (7-4) 2, New Brockton (6-5) 2, J.U. Blacksher (4-6) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (20), 14-1, 287

2. Maplesville (4), 12-2, 203

3. Sweet Water (1), 6-5, 176

4. Brantley, 7-4, 168

5. Lanett (1), 10-2, 149

6. Spring Garden, 11-2, 108

7. Elba, 8-3, 80

8. Linden, 13-1, 68

9. Pickens Co., 9-5, 50

10. South Lamar, 12-1, 47

Others receiving votes: Marengo (10-2) 43, Georgiana (10-2) 36, Millry (5-6) 21, Falkville (11-1) 19, Marion Co. (7-4) 9, R.A. Hubbard (8-3) 7, Notasulga (4-7) 4, Decatur Heritage (7-4) 3, St. Luke's (11-2) 2, Donoho (9-3) 1, Winterboro (7-4) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts

1. Autauga Aca. (23), 13-1, 303

2. Monroe Aca. (2), 13-0, 237

3. Escambia Aca., 10-3, 195

4. Glenwood, 5-7, 179

5. Wilcox Aca., 8-4, 151

6. Chambers Aca. (1), 13-0, 138

7. Morgan Aca., 9-3, 98

8. Macon-East, 9-3, 76

9. Bessemer Aca., 9-4, 48

10. Lee-Scott, 0-11, 23

Others receiving votes: Edgewood (8-4) 19, Tuscaloosa Aca. (6-4) 10, Clarke Prep (4-8) 2, Jackson Aca. (6-5) 2, Lakeside (5-5) 1.

VOTING PANEL

Alec Etheredge Shelby Co. Reporter

Andrew Garner, Atmore Advance

Ben Thomas, AL.com

Caleb Turrentine, Wetumpka Herald

Chris McCarthy, Gadsden Messenger

Craig Thomas, Florence TimesDaily

David Elwell, Decatur Daily

David Mundee, Dothan Eagle

Edwin Stanton, Tuscaloosa News

J.J. Hicks, Gadsden Times

Jake Winfrey, Cullman Times

Jason Bowen, Jackson Co. Sentinel

Joe Medley, Anniston Star

Jordan Hill, Opelika-Auburn News

Josh Bean, AL.com

Josh Boutwell, Southeast Sun

Josh Dutton, Andalusia Star-News

Kyle Parmley, Starnes Publishing

LaVonte Young, Talladega Daily Home

Lee Peacock, Evergreen Courant

Lizi Arbogast, Alexander City Outlook

Matthew Puckett, Journal Record

Ross Wood, Clarke Co. Democrat

Shannon J. Allen, Sand Mountain Reporter

Shannon Fagan, Cherokee Co. Herald

Stacy Long, Montgomery Advertiser