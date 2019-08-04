Smile A While: Smile A While, a social group for women, meets at 11 a.m. on the second Tuesday of the month. The schedule is: Aug. 13, Royal Kitchen, Rainbow City; Sept. 10, Las Brisas; Oct. 8, Chili’s, Gadsden; Nov. 12, Hibachi Grill; Dec. 10, Silver Lakes, 1 Sunbelt. For information, call Carolyn Biggio, 256-442-4776.

B.E.S.T. Seminars: 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. Aug. 13, Business Essentials for State Taxpayer Seminars; designed to help business owners understand state obligations such as licenses, sales tax, property tax, withholding, etc.; free, but reservations are required; Isabel Tongsuvone, 256-459-3082

Third Thursday: 6 p.m. Aug. 15, Water Wall between Pitman Theatre and Downtown Civic Center; Carl Brady; free

Dragon Boat Festival: 8:45 a.m. Aug. 17, Coosa River Board Walk; Habitat for Humanity Dragon Boat Festival; fundraiser for Habitat programs; free

Gadsden-Etowah Business Expo: 11 a.m. Aug. 20, 210 at the Tracks; $5 admission for the public, free for members of The Chamber of Gadsden & Etowah County

Summer Concert Series: 9 p.m. Sept. 6, Mort Glosser Amphitheatre; U.S. Band; free

St. James Catholic School: St. James Catholic School, 511 Ewing Ave., Gadsden, is now registering for pre-school K-3 through K-5 and accepting applications for grades 1-8; birth certificate and immunization record required for registration; Michele Adams, 256-546-0132

GSCC Registration: Registration is underway and continues through Aug. 27 for the 2019 Fall Semester at Gadsden State Community College; classes begin Aug. 21 for the full semester and Fall Mini I term; visit www.gadsdenstate.edu and click on the link to myGadsdenState at the top of the page to begin the registration process, or click “apply now” to be admitted; 256-549-8259 or admissions@gadsdenstate.edu

Senior-friendly Line Dance Classes: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Carver Community Center, 720 W. 14th St., Anniston; 256-231-7630

YMCA of the Coosa Valley: The YMCA is looking for players to participate in a table tennis program; games currently are being played at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and 6 p.m. on Thursdays at the YMCA, 100 Walnut St.; stop by during those times to learn more