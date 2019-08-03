ARIES (March 21-April 19): Hang out at the pool, or in the park; it's time for some fun in the sun. If doesn't matter even if a few sprinkles of rain appear -- having a great time depends upon your attitude and who you are with, not outer circumstances.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Appease your restless urges. Give into the yen to get away from your normal surroundings and do something that takes your mind away from routines. Take a friend to lunch, go shopping or spend time in nature.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Some questions don't have one-size-fits-all answers. If someone poses a complicated question you may want to wait a few days to give a considered answer. You should take pride in your diplomacy.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Whip up something in the kitchen or research recipes. You might not be a culinary guru, but you can find ways to eat fresher and more delicious dishes and less prepackaged and take-out food. Focus on health and sustainability.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Getting back to nature means different things to different people. Long hikes into the backwoods may be perfect for some people, others prefer glamping to camping. Enjoy modern and stylish conveniences wherever you are.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make time and space to get the peace and quiet you need. You may not be able to totally escape the sounds of family and friends, but a little time walking and listening to the birds could refresh your spirit.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Find the balance between self-care and accommodating others. Though you're not obligated to adhere to a timetable, a refusal to do so might become more disruptive than you think. Work out a happy compromise.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Continue in a light-hearted spirit and give yourself permission to get off the treadmill again today. Find something fun to do with a partner, loved ones, or your tribe for the day to break away from ordinary routines.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): All birds leave the nest. Foster someone's independence by encouraging them to spread their wings. You can be practical about handling your own affairs but also have the imagination and vision to help others.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Become an efficiency expert. If there is a faster or more efficient way to do something you could be all ears. You are willing to investigate the latest technologies if you think they may become time-savers.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Contentment can be contagious. Your special someone could be busy as a bee and humming with happiness. Despite their focus, when you need attention you will most likely receive a warm and affectionate welcome.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Explain yourself clearly; it's OK if some people may still not fully understand. It may feel better to take some quiet me-time to center yourself than to engage in a wrangle going nowhere. Stay focused on the positive.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Your competitive juices may be stirred during the next four to six weeks, so you work a bit harder to outshine everyone else. By the time September arrives you may become focused on making every dollar count. This is a very good time to put your bank account into the black through careful analysis of your resources. Your friendliness shines like a beacon in late September and early October, and you may be invited to join groups or engage in group activities. Your romantic nature is on the upswing as well, so that is a good time for a vacation or for creative work that lets your imagination run free. You might have some ambitious ideas in December, but January is the best time to make key decisions or to launch your most important plans. That is an auspicious time to call in favors or receive opportunities you have been hoping for.