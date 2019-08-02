Retired Ormond Beach surgeon Sam Cromartie has self-published a number of books, with titles like "Himmler's Mistress" and "The Weather Girl's Assassin." He credits ex-Nightcrawlers lead guitarist and attorney Slyvan Wells and the Ormond Writers League for his success.

ORMOND BEACH — Valentina Kovalova isn’t real.

But when self-published author Sam Cromartie recounts the teenager’s dramatic entanglements with Russian royalty and the Third Reich, it sounds more like he’s talking about a family member, not a fictional character.

Valentina, as it turns out, is the heroine of “Romanov Curse,” "Romanov Quest” and “Himmler’s Mistress,” a trio of historical fiction books that Cromartie, 75, has written over the past decade. That work is a long way from his previous job as chief of the thoracic and cardiovascular surgery at Halifax Medical Center, a post he held from 1984 until his retirement in 2006.

“Actually, I wouldn’t call it work,” said Cromartie, looking out on the horizon from the patio of his expansive home that overlooks the Halifax River. “I’m not trying to make a fortune and I was always interested in European history. I’ve always liked to write, even in college.”

Alas, for the soul of an aspiring writer, the demands of medical school at the University of Miami and Louisiana State University and a demanding surgical career left little time for composing fiction. In the medical realm, Cromartie did publish 10 scientific articles in major medical journals and co-authored a medical textbook on biological, nuclear, and chemical terrorism.

And, in the early 1980s, he did manage to complete a manuscript for a historical novel about a Russian man who tried to escape from the Soviet Union during the Cold War era.

“I never published it and then the Soviet Union fell apart,” Cromartie said, “but that was the beginning of my historical novels.”

Now, in retirement, Cromartie finally has the time to focus on his passion.

In addition to the three historical novels, he also has published four thrillers that venture into realms that range from hospital operating rooms (“Ultimate Duty”) to philosophical scientific fantasies about age-reversing drugs (“Good Fortune’s Curse”) and killers with an eye on leading characters ("An Innocent Lie," “The Weather Girl’s Assassin”).

Distributed by self-publishing company Xlibris LLC in Bloomington, Ind., Cromartie’s books are available online at xlibris.com, amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com and through Apple iBooks.

In Volusia County, Cromartie’s grassroots marketing campaign also includes an unlikely old-school strategy: A small, homemade billboard affixed atop a street-side efficiency in a seven-unit apartment complex at 524 S. Yonge St. in Ormond Beach.

It looks so much like a sign for an office or store that Cromartie has heard from folks who have stopped to knock on the door of the apartment, which is a private residence not affiliated with the books.

“Several people tell me they’ve seen it and they want to go into my bookstore,” Cromartie said.

The apartment complex is co-owned by Cromartie and retired attorney Sylvan Wells, who said the sign was blank when they bought the property about five years ago.

“The best I can tell, it was a sign for what used to be the Rio Vista motel,” Wells said. “I have a postcard dated in the late 1950s where it is looking brand-new. Sam asked me, ‘Do you care if I have something put up there?’ So he had somebody draw it up.”

Wells, who also was a lead guitarist in the beloved 1960s Daytona Beach garage-band the Nightcrawlers, has known Cromartie for about 30 years. He was the initial reader for several of Cromartie’s books and is impressed with the progress he has made as an author.

“He has always been a good writer,” Wells said. “In some of the earlier stuff, he was writing about stuff that he didn’t know a whole lot about and it showed. I told him, ‘Write about stuff you know about. You’re a retired thoracic surgeon, there’s lots of stuff you can be talking about in fiction.'”

Cromartie also credits improvement in his work to participation in the Ormond Writers League, a group of aspiring authors that meets on first and third Thursday afternoons at Ormond Beach Public Library.

There, he met local writers such as Charles Stoll, 63, a retired retail manager from Ormond Beach.

“Sam is a very talented author,” said Stoll, who has published five books that he characterizes as philosophical fiction. “His books are all incredibly fast-paced. His skill as a surgeon, you can see it in his writing. When his victims get hurt, he knows how the blood spurts out.”

Cromartie dismisses the notion that there’s any similarity between writing and doing surgery.

“In medicine, someone’s life is in your hands all the time and because of that, you never really relax,” he said. “There’s very little stress in writing a novel. Your characters are pretty mean, but they’re probably not going to hurt you.”

