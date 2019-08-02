All year long Elder Care Community Council (ECCC) works tirelessly to be an advocate for the seniors of Franklin County, but this Saturday, Aug. 3 we will put the Fun back in Fundraiser at the SGI Sizzler 2019.

For the second year ECCC will be hosting this 22-year-old tradition on St. George Island. The race attracts the competitive and the recreational, right down to the occasional walkers and skippers. We will have the same U.S. Track and Field-certified course as 2018, with two water stops and icy cold washcloths and watermelon at the end of the race. We encourage racers and walkers of all ages to support ECCC.

On-site registration begins at 4 p.m., with the One Mile Fun Run starting at 6:30 p.m., the 5K Race at 7 p.m. and the post-race party and awards at 7:30 p.m.

We will have the traditional three-deep age group awards as well as the Masters, Grand Masters and Senior Grandmaster categories. We are also presenting awards to celebrate our elders to the oldest male and female finishers.

“The Sizzler is a wonderful event for runners, walkers, and anyone looking to enjoy a delicious low country boil while listening to great music,” said Bonnie Fulmer, ECCC president. “Doc Myers is a fantastic venue for this event! One hundred percent of the money raised through sponsorships, race registrations, the raffle (we have some really great items), and dinner tickets is spent here in Franklin County to make life better for our older citizens. It is not too late to be a sponsor or register.”

Take home race swag, awards and a day filled with memories while impacting your community. All proceeds will benefit ECCC as it continues to bridge gaps for seniors in our county.

After the race, join us at Doc Myers Island Pub and Sports Bar with a low country boil and $1 off all drinks with your meal ticket. There will be live music starting at 4 p.m. so bring your family and friends to enjoy the party.

You can walk, run, skip or crawl. Please register online or onsite; it’s not too late.

If you are interested in participating, volunteering or partnering with us, you can contact us at holyfamilyseniorcenter@gmail.com or 653-3134 or ECCC at ecccfranklin@gmail.com or 850.509.5009. Please visit our Facebook pages Holy Family Senior Center and ECCC- E Triple C to say informed on the latest events and activities at the Center.

Lunch is served Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and noon. Chair Yoga is every Monday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with no experience necessary. Open to all!

Check out August’s events below:

Friday, Aug. 2: Senior Explorers Club (SEC) Popcorn & A Movie 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 6: SEC Walmart Trip 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 9: Pillow and Jewelry Making with Mary Sinnock Noon to 1 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 12: Tend to the Garden Work Day 9 to 11 a.m.

Citrus Greening Disease in Franklin County with Erik Lovestrand Noon to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 13: Seniors’ Substance Abuse with Jhaki Davis 11 a.m. to Noon

Thursday, Aug. 15: FAMU Health Series 11 a.m. to Noon

Friday, Aug. 16: SEC Billiards & Dominoes 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 20: ECCC Senior Network Meeting 1 to 2 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 26: Tend to the Garden Work Day 9 to 11 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 30: Lunch & Bingo with Annie Austin 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.