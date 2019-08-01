Characters from the Harry Potter books descended on Holy Family Senior Center evening, and it was a great event.

Organized by Trinity Hardy, library assistant at the Apalachicola Margaret Key Library, the event helped come to life with help from Potter devotees Profs. Albus Dumbledore and Minerva McGonagall from the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, who often pretend to be Mark and Natalie Parsley in real life.

Natalie made colorful trays of jello toads to enjoy, Hardy's mom Rose Griffin helped out with the food and so did John Solomon, who cooked up the chicken. There was plenty of cake too, and candy. The tables were decked out with invitations and the walls full of Potter related posters and decorations.

But the real stars of the evening were all the kids and their parents, about 30 overall. Like Lena Allen, who brought along her three children and their friend Lailah Wayt, all dressed in appropriate costume.

In fact, son Joshua Allen was so perfect as Draco Lucius Malfoy that he won the costume contest and was awarded a complete set of Harry Potter books.

The Panhandle Players of course were there, with Sally Crown as Madam Dolores Jane Umbridge, Judy Loftus as Bellatrix Lestrange, Jeana Crozier as Prof. Siobhan Croixsure and Royce Rolstad as the monk, Mandrake Von Feckborough.

Massachusetts fifth grader Lilli Kimbro, who was there with her brother and mom Randall Hughes, was near perfect in the quiz competition. She and her family were vacationing at Cape San Blas.

With tummies full, and smiles on their faces, the kids walked away with prizes from the raffle. A truly fresh and inspiring event.