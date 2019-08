Leaders of Daisy Troop 3023 and Brownies Troop 3024 will hold an informational meeting 12 p.m. ET Sunday, Sept. 8 at First Presbyterian Church, located at 508 Sixteenth Street in Port St. Joe.

