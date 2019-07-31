A Daytona Beach couple created Subsafe, a storage container for subs to keep them from getting soggy -- even if you drop it in water. They are now sold at Publix and Wawa.

If you’re the kind of person who hates a soggy sub, you'll love this.

On shelves at Wawa and Publix is a new product called SubSafe, Orlando Weekly reported.

SubSafe is a storage container for your tasty subs. It’s made out of plastic and apparently will keep your subs from getting soggy, especially if water hits it or you experience a complete fail and drop it in the water. The container floats and the sandwich is safe inside, according to its manufacturers.

SubSafe was invented by a Florida couple who pitched the idea on the television show Shark Tank earlier this year.

Desiree and Adam Haller thought of the idea for SubSafe after they noticed that after going offshore fishing, their subs would end up a soggy mess.

“We wanted to find someone who could help us,” Desiree Haller told the Daytona Beach News Journal-Online, adding the show also brings exposure to the products it features.

Adam and Desiree Haller grabbed $100,000 for 25 percent equity of their company from billionaire Mark Cuban and NBA great Charles Barkley on the show.

