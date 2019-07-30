Local items available at the farmers markets this week:

• Beef, grass fed

• Beets

• Bellpepper

• Corn

• Cucumbers

• Eggplants

• Eggs

• Fresh poultry

• Greenbeans

• Honey

• Okra

• Onions

• Peaches

• Peas

• Peppers, assorted

• Pork

• Potatoes

• Red onions

• Sauerkraut

• Squash

• Sweet Italian Peppers

• Tomatoes

• Zucchini

• Baked goods, canned goods, Muscadine juice, fresh ground corn meal, homemade dog treats, dried herbs, Flavored butters, fresh herbs, plants, natural jellies and jams, sugar free jams, pickles and jellies, Hot sauces, spices, Lip balms, Cowboy candy, Goat milk soap, shampoo and lotion, bath and body creams and soap, beeswax candles, quilts, crafts and homemade children’s clothes.

Area farmers markets:

Tuscaloosa Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m.-noon Saturday at Tuscaloosa River Market, 1900 Jack Warner Parkway.

Northport Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-noon Wednesday and 6 a.m.-noon Saturday at 4150 Fifth St., Northport.

Black-Eyed Pea Salad

4 cups fresh black-eyed peas, cooked and drained

1 cup fat free Italian salad dressing

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 cup chopped green pepper

1 cup chopped red bell pepper

3/4 finely chopped green onions

1/4 cup finely chopped jalapeno peppers

1/4 cup minced fresh parsley

3 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

Hot pepper sauce to taste

Place peas in a large bowl; add onions and salad dressing.

Toss, cover chill until cool. Add remaining ingredients; toss gently and serve.