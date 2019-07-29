The school year hasn’t begun, but Tuscaloosa County High School has already received some big news.

Mike Guzman, director of bands, was contacted within the last week with two prestigious invitations for the band’s Wind Ensemble. The first is from the Alabama Music Educators Association, inviting the group to perform at the association's annual conference in January.

The second is a larger regional invitation for the Wind Ensemble to perform for the Music For All Southern Regional, which will take place in March at Georgia State University.

The TCHS wind ensemble was among six bands selected to perform for the AMEA and the only band from Alabama selected to perform for the Music For All Southeast Regional.

“This is a pretty big honor for us,” said Guzman speaking of the AMEA invitation. “We’ve been fortunate that the Wind Ensemble has performed there before, eight years ago, and our Jazz Band performed there more recently. County High has now been selected for the third time in eight years.”

The selection for the Music For All Southeast Regional is an even bigger honor.

New associate director of bands Emily Gray said, “We submitted tapes of our Wind Ensemble performances from last year that were reviewed by a panel of some of the top conductors in the country who then made the selections. They selected eight bands from across the Southeast to perform.”

The Wind Ensemble has 55 members while the overall marching band has 180 members. The band is under the field direction of drum majors Julia Dominguez, Savannah Swindle and Faith Baughman.

Wind Ensemble senior Garrett Williams said, “AMEA is not something that happens too often. My class got to do it when I was a freshman. This just shows how much the band is improving under Mr. Guzman.”

Fellow senior Katelyn Woolbright added, “It is a real honor for me. I’m just surrounded by extremely talented people. It’s really amazing to be considered one of the best bands in the state of Alabama. All our hard work is really paying off.”