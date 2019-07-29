A 25-year-old Bayou Blue man is behind bars after being accused of raping an underage girl, authorities said.

Marvin Salgado was charged Friday with first-degree rape, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Juvenile detectives opened an investigation after receiving information Salgado had sexually abused a girl under 13, authorities said. Following an investigation, detectives made contact with the suspect Friday and took him into custody.

Salgado was booked into the Lafourche Parish jail on a $500,000 bond.

Due to the nature of the investigation and age of the victim, the Sheriff’s Office said no more details will be released.