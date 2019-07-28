Sometimes you get a message from someone, somewhere, and you don’t quite know what to make of it.

That’s what happened to Apalachicola Police Officer Chet Turner.

Turner, who lived on Brownsville Road at the time, lost his beloved Labrador retriever pup about two decades ago, when he was 21.

“When I was 16 I got a lab pup from Adam Teat,” he said.

Turner named the dog Bocephus. “We called him Bo,” he said. “We had him for several years, but when he was about 4 or 5 years old, he vanished into thin air.

“Me and my parents looked everywhere but he was nowhere to be found,” he said.

Now, fast forward to a few months ago. Turner is now 41, and he likes to go scavenging on St. George Island with his metal detector, preferring when it’s low tide and he can walk along the wet area.

“I’m finding some old targets which means the conditions were pretty good and I find an old dog tag,” he said. “Well I just throw it in my bag and say to myself ‘I’ll read it later and see if I know the people.

“Well I get home and don’t worry about what I found, I relaxed and went to bed the next day,” Turner said. “I put my readers on, ‘cause I’m old, and I could not believe what I was seeing. The tag said ‘John Turner,’ with our address and phone number.

“I could not believe that 22 years after my dog went missing, I found his tag,” he said. “The odds are astronomical, for one I live in Apalachicola, not St. George Island, and also that I detected the same exact spot that his tag was, 22 years later. It blowed my mind.

“I hope whoever stole him gave him a good life on St. George Island where he swam and ran and enjoyed the beach,” said Turner. “Life sure is a trip.”

So, readers, any idea whatever happened to Bocephus, and why the tag was where it was?