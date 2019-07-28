Franklin County’s All-Star ballclub of 7 and 8 year olds, representing the state of Florida, are in the thick of things at the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series in Ruston, Louisiana.

They earned an extra inning nailbiter Sunday afternoon 9-8 against Georgia. Jasiah Fleming got the final hit to send home Weston Hollenbeck from third to secure the Georgia win.

Then, late Sunday evening with a 11 p.m. start, they took on Alabama and fell 11-7.

They'll be playing this morning against South Carolina.

The boys, coached by Ronnie Joseph and assistants Tyler Poloronis, Lee Shiver and Jonathan Brown, opened the series Friday with a 9-5 win over Mississippi, with Kacen Taylor as catcher handling the final out.

The boys fell to Texas 9-3 Saturday to set up the showdown against Georgia, which went four extra innings before the dust cleared with a Florida win.

The lineup also includes shortstop Kobe Joseph, third baseman Blanton Adair, first baseman Ethan Shiver, second basemen Gannon Poloronis, right fielder Brycin Brown, right-center fielder Adin Banks, right fielder Brian Taylor, left fielder Camden Roberts and right fielder Micah King.