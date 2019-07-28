Several Northeast and North Central Alabama students were named to the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Samford University.
To qualify for the list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework.
ALBERTVILLE: Madeleine Mitchell, Anna Mason, Claire Hammer, Nicholas DePrima, Joy Webb
ASHVILLE: Katherine Peaspanen, Breanna Rooks, Corey Young
BOAZ: Jacee Hubbard, Morgan Smith
CENTRE: Regan Maples
CROSSVILLE: Brady Williams, Erica Williams
FORT PAYNE: Jessica Cagle
FYFFE: Danielle Gant, Anthony Mountain
GADSDEN: Olivia Chambers, Madison Merkel
GUNTERSVILLE: Riley Morrow
PIEDMONT: Ally Ponder
RAINBOW CITY: Moano Gnagna-waka
STEELE: Jennifer Cone
SYLVANIA: Hannah Atchley
Tyler Stewart of Attalla has completed IMPACT new student orientation and enrolled at Troy University for the Fall 2019 semester at the Troy Campus.
The semester begins Aug. 14.