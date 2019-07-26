Preschool student Loren Horner danced down the aisle in a white tutu Thursday as she and her classmates celebrated graduation from the Rise Center housed on the University of Alabama campus.

As her mother and stepfather watched in the audience, they reflected on the many milestones the family is celebrating. Loren, who was born with Down syndrome, came to Rise as a survivor of Leukemia.

For the family, the graduation also coincides with the fifth year the 6-year-old’s cancer has been in remission, said her mother, Kennedy Lane Ankrom, 34. “This is really a monumental event for us."

Horner was one of 17 students who graduated from Rise on Thursday, according to Rise director Andi Gillen. The students and their teachers celebrated the moment with skits and a reflection on their time at Rise.

Loren danced along to the Rosemary Clooney song “Suzy Snowflake” as part of a program whose theme was the seasons of the year. As the children left the stage, they held signs above their heads announcing the elementary schools they will attend in the fall. Loren is headed to Walker Elementary School.

Kennedy Lane Ankrom reflected on the growth of her daughter during the two years at Rise. When her daughter arrived, she still relied on sign language as her method of communication.

“She is a completely different child,” Kennedy Lane Ankrom said. “Her speech has just grown phenomenally.”

The Rise program is part of the university’s College of Human and Environmental Sciences. It’s an integrated preschool program for students with disabilities and peers who are developing normally.

“We actually moved to Tuscaloosa on faith that God would give us a spot at Rise,” Kennedy Lane Ankrom said.

The family was living in Missouri at the time, said Keith Ankrom, who is originally from the St. Louis area.

As an infant, Loren had spent a year in a children’s hospital undergoing treatment for leukemia. Kennedy Lane Ankrom had stayed with her daughter during the inpatient treatment.

“As we were leaving St. Louis, it was a happy day, but we were a little anxious because we didn’t know what life would be like after cancer,” she said.

In the hospital, the family had been surrounded with services and programs. The family began looking for similar resources for Loren as they prepared for life afterward, Kennedy Lane Ankrom said.

On a whim, they toured Rise while visiting family, said Kennedy Lane Ankrom, who is originally from Alabama.

“We were just blown away,” she said.

The family moved to Alabama to be closer to Kennedy Lane Ankrom’s family and so Loren could attend Rise. The Ankroms both work at the Ox Bodies Inc. plant in Fayette.

“I just don’t feel like she would be where she is today without Rise,” Kennedy Lane Ankrom said.