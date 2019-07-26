The Pro Boxing Show returns to Tuscaloosa Saturday, Aug. 3 with a packed card at the Bobby Miller Activity Center near Highway 69S. Nine fights are scheduled, featuring up and coming local boxers, as well as international talent.

Julius Indongo, the former unified World 140 pound Champion, from Namibia, Africa, takes on Tay Jones of Atlanta in a 10-round bout.

Heavyweight Robert Alfonso (18-0-1), who was on the 2008 Cuban Olympic team, fights Steve Lyons of Texas.

Local boxers scheduled to appear includes KeAndrae Leatherwood, Thomas Knox, Anthony Stewart, KeEric Hinton and Dre Harris.

Tickets range from $30 to $60 and are available by calling 205-799-1696. Doors open at 6 p.m.