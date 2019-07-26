Late July means two things in Tuscaloosa: hot weather and the annual bicycle race known as "the hottest ride in the South."

For the 17th year, the Tuscaloosa Mental Health Alliance will partner with the Druid City Bicycle Club to organize the Hot Hundred bicycle ride.

The ride, which is expected to draw more than 300 bicyclists, is set to begin at 7 a.m. Saturday at the University of Alabama Recreation Center's outdoor pool complex at 400 Peter Bryce Blvd. Bicyclists can choose the length of their ride: 30, 40, 50, 70 or 100 miles.

Proceeds from the Hot Hundred will be used to bolster efforts to improve mental health services in the community, organizers said.

“The Hot Hundred itself is meant to raise some awareness for mental health, but it is the sole fundraiser for the Tuscaloosa Mental Health Alliance,” said Shanna McIntosh, president of the Tuscaloosa Mental Health Alliance. “The Tuscaloosa Mental Health Alliance is a group of individuals here in Tuscaloosa that have come together to address mental health in various ways.”

The Druid City Bicycle Club, a recreational road bicycling group founded in 2002, has played a large role in the Hot Hundred's longevity, McIntosh said.

“They have been our partner for 17 years on this event," McIntosh said. "Without them, the event wouldn’t be possible. We at the mental health alliance are not the elite cyclists. So they do play a significant role in ensuring that the safety of the riders and everything is there that’s needed.”

McIntosh said she expects a higher turnout than last year, which attracted more than 300 riders. She said money raised will go toward securing grants to address mental health issues in the community.

The Hot Hundred Ride is open to anyone who wants to participate.

“We have a version of it that’s a 30-mile route,” McIntosh said. “It is a really flat 30 miles so inexperienced riders can definitely participate in that portion of the ride.

"Once you get into the 50 and above, there’s a lot of inclines that come into it,” McIntosh said. “So it does take a more poised cyclist to participate in that piece of the ride.”

Riders will start and finish the Hot Hundred at the UA Rec Center's outdoor pool complex.

McIntosh said that safety is a key priority for the Hot Hundred ride. All riders will have multiple opportunities to to rest.

“Each stop has a DCH Encore Sports Medicine team present in case of emergencies,” McIntosh said. “In addition to that, we have a safety guide that will ride around the route to ensure that no rider is left behind, whether it’s a medical response to the heat or if their bicycle has issues and they’re unable to continue the ride.”

Online registration is available at www.bikehothundred.com through 10 p.m. Thursday for $50.

A packet pick-up and pre-registration will take place Friday at VeloCity Cycles, 401-A 22nd Ave. from 5-8 p.m. On-site registration will happen at the UA Rec Center's outdoor pool complex at 6 a.m. Saturday.

More information about the TMHA and the Hot Hundred is available at www.tuscaloosamha.org/about.html.

Other sponsors of the event include DCH Encore Sports Medicine, The Caring Foundation of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, North Harbor, Indian Rivers Behavioral Health, Jarvis Heating and Air, Harrison Construction, Hampton Inn, Chick-fil-A Northport, Northstar EMS and Bryant Bank.