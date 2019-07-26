Expect the Seahawk boys golf team to do pretty well this season, based on summer play.

At the Red Hills Junior Tour tourney, held July 13-14, at St. James Bay Golf Club, senior Cale Barber shot an 18-over par 162 to win for the best in his age division, boys 16-18.

On Saturday, he shot a 77, 5-over par and then on Sunday, an 85, 13-over par.

His Seahawk teammate, Colin Wefing finished fifth among boys age 14-15, with a 43-over par 187. In the first round 1 he shot a 98, 26-over par, and in the second round a 89, 17-over par.

The boys’ former teammate, Justus Jones, who transferred last year to Florida High, was third in his age group, with a total of 30-over par. In the first round he shot an 84, 12 over par, and in the second round a 90, 18 over par.

In the Emerald Series for girls, Carrabelle’s Ava Fehring was fourth, with a 48 over par, for a total 120 on the two 9-hole rounds. In Round 1 she shot 63, 27 over par, and in Round 2 a 57, 21 over par.

Carrabelle’s Jessalee Core was sixth, with a 56 over par, for a total 128. Round 1 she shot a 64, 28 over par, and Round 2 she shot 64, 28 over par.