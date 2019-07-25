While much of the rest of the country is setting records for a sweltering heat wave, Franklin County is setting some records for hotness.

But they’re not for the weather, they’re for the sizzling pace of tourism.

With the exception of the first month of the fiscal year, October, when bed tax proceeds plummeted due to Hurricane Michael, the county reeled off five consecutive months of record-breaking revenues from the two-cent tax on all transient lodging, including hotels, motels, RVs, vacation rooms and bed-and-breakfasts.

Between Novembers and March, each month’s revenue was the best since the bed tax was instituted in fiscal year 2005-06, after approval by county voters.

April snapped the streak, when collections dropped by 20.5 percent, from about $103,000 down to a little more than $82,000, or by about $21,000.

But year-to-date revenues still remain at a pace of about 4.3 percent ahead of last year, which itself was record-setting overall with about $1.3 million being collected.

Tourist Development Council John Solomon said the drop in April revenues had much to do with the fact collections began on a Monday following a big weekend. The two prior months had each seen about 14 percent increases, with March’s $128,000 total marking the second straight year that month had been in the six-figure range, running ahead of August, traditionally the fourth strongest month of the year.

May, June and July have long marked the three best months of the year, usually together accounting for about half the annual bed tax revenue.

Solomon said he expects that this summer will resume a positive trend in monthly revenue totals, and that the county will run ahead of last year when the fiscal year concludes at the end of the September. “I think we’ll be higher than last year without a doubt,” he said.

The county continues to target its advertising, on TV, magazines and social media, in northern markets that include Atlanta, Georgia, Birmingham, Alabama and Nashville, Tennessee, and in Florida markets that encompass The Villages, Orlando and Fort Walton Beach, among others.

The TDC recently unveiled a 12-minute video, created by Sinclair Media out of a $9,500 grant from Visit Florida.

That video, narrated by a former Miss Texas, is appearing on the Explore Florida channel, which can be viewed on NBC, Fox, CBS and other cable channels in Tallahassee and South Georgia.

At its recent meeting, the TDC also voted to invest $5,000 in this weekend’s trip by the AA All-Star team to the World Series in Louisiana which includes $4,629 in cash and $371 for special team t-shirts.

The board also agreed to spend $1,161 to print 5,000 copies of a new guide to Apalachicola’s historic squares, a project spearheaded by Diane Brewer.