Are you ready for some football?

Coach Joshua Palmer’s Seahawk squad will have a new look, including a metallic white finish on their helmets.

There’s a silver FC with a crimson outline, on one side, and numbers on the other, to give it that classic football feel and a new helmet stripe.

“The kids love the stripe,” said Palmer. “One player mentioned that when they line up across from competition and the competition looks into the hawk’s eyes ‘they will know I’m coming for them.’”

Athletic Director Scott Collins said the new decals are part of the yearly reconditioning for the helmets. “They send them every year to Rydell. They recondition them every year they make them new again,” he said. “You use them until they’re not any good any more.”

Palmer said he;s been pleased with the effort put in by players this summer.

“Summer workouts are going great, we really picked up some momentum going into these last two weeks,” he said. “The players, staff and myself are ready to start real practice this upcoming Monday. You can really feel the excitement building, athletes are buying in and the community support is wonderful.”

This season marks the first season that the Seahawks will be playing in the newly created Sunshine State Athletic Conference, which encompasses most all Class 1A schools.

The last three games of the season, held the last three weeks of October, will be devoted to SSAC playoffs.

In addition, the same Florida High State Athletic Association system will be in place, which means points will be tallied for games to see if teams qualify for the regional playoffs.

The following is the schedule:

Friday, Aug. 16 Kickoff Classic @ LibertyFriday, Aug. 23 vs. Bell HighFriday, Aug. 30 @ North Bay HavenFriday, Sept. 6 vs. Port St. JoeFriday, Sept. 13 Bye WeekFriday, Sept. 20 @ SneadsFriday, Sept. 27 vs. Liberty (Homecoming)Friday, Oct. 4 @ CottondaleFriday, Oct. 11 vs. Branford (Senior Night)Friday, Oct. 18 SSAC PlayoffsFriday, Oct. 25 SSAC PlayoffsFriday, Oct. 31 SSAC Playoffs