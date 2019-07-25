The Apalachicola Masonic Lodge #76 F&AM recently presented college scholarships to six Franklin County High School grads from the Class of 2019.

Right Worshipful Greg Wynot presented the $1,000 Grand Lodge scholarship to Alexus Johnson, one of only 10 given throughout the entire state. Brother Bill Mosley presented the Cory M. Henrikson scholarship of $500 to Hailey Gay,

Worshipful Brent Mabrey presented the four Worshipful Darrell M. Segree scholarships, together totaling $1,300, to Ian Lashley, Duncan Whaley, Micah McLeod and Mikalin Huckeba.