1960-2019

Kathy Jean Healy Butler was born in Camden, New Jersey on August 19, 1960

Kathy graduated from John Fitzgerald Kennedy High School in Willingboro, New Jersey in 1977. Kathy was an Animal Control Officer for her Township in New Jersey for many years. Kathy plowed snow with her Jeep equipped with a snowplow in New Jersey in the 1980’s. Kathy graduated as a Licensed Practical Nurse from Haney Vocational in Lynn Haven, FL in 1993. Kathy was an LPN at the 9th Street Nursing Home in Port St. Joe, FL for 10 years - 1993-2003. Kathy cleaned homes and townhouses at Cape San Blas for seven years - 2003-2009. Kathy was the Deli Manger at Duren’s Piggly Wiggly for seven years - 2010-2016.

Kathy J. Butler obtained her MERCHANT MARINER CREDENTIAL from U.S. Coast Guard in 2015. Kathy J. Butler obtained her T.W.I.C. Transportation Worker Identification Credential in 2015.

Kathy lost sight in her right eye due to her right eye retinal detachment in February 2016

Kathy lost everything; her home and four vehicles during Hurricane Michael on October 10, 2018. Kathy also worked at Health-Check Call Center/Revint Solutions in Overstreet, FL - 2017-2019. Kathy recently worked in the kitchen at Joe Mamma’s Wood Fired Pizza Restaurant in PSJ.

Kathy loved to be in a kitchen cutting up vegetables and cooking delicious meals. Kathy loved all animals; she would stop and help a Turtle get across the road.

Kathy leaves behind Thor, an African Ring Neck Parrot, she was Thor’s human. Kathy would feed the squirrels on the porch railing, saltine crackers with peanut butter daily.

Kathy would feed the turtles sliced bread that came through the yard each day. Kathy would put out wild bird feed and keep water in the birdbath in the front yard for birds.

Kathy loved her three toy Poodles; Queen, Scooby Do and Pixie and they loved her dearly. Kathy Jean Healy Butler left this World while at home on St. Joe Beach, Florida on July 15, 2019

Preceding Kathy in death were her parents: Frank and Amy G. Healy of St. Joe Beach, Florida and one Sister: Susan Joyce Healy of Key Largo, Florida

Kathy is survived by her husband of 26 years, Ray Butler, Sr. of St. Joe Beach, Florida.

Kathy leaves behind a daughter, Amy Rachelyn Butler (Austin) of Crestview, Florida. Kathy was also a wonderful Mom to Ray Butler II of Panama City Beach, Florida and to

Dr. Kylene Hebert (Lt. Col Tony Hebert) of Kailua, Hawaii.

Kathy Healy Butler leaves behind three brothers and one sister: Dr. Frank Healy (Laura) San Antonio, Texas, Chris Healy (Janie) Anchorage, Alaska, Steve Healy (Debbie) Merritt Island, Florida and Sharon Patrick (George) Virginia Beach, Virginia

Kathy leaves behind many nieces, nephews and four grandchildren and many friends and neighbors who miss her very much.

Kathy’s childhood friend was Ann Wilson Bottrel formally of Riverside, New Jersey.

Kathy was full of life to the very end, she never met a stranger, always laughing and smiling. Kathy could be heard laughing from far away, Kathy was always fun to be around! Many, many people have said; it was an honor to have known Kathy for all these years! Kathy was a wonderful person and a great loving wife to her husband.

Kathy’s husband was always saying; he is a lucky man to have her, she treated Ray like a King. Kathy worked hard like a man, she was a tough woman, she was a kind and sweet lady also. Kathy Jean and Ray were best friends, they were never apart; they did everything together. It was an Honor to be Kathy’s husband! She is extremely missed by her daughter and husband.

Kathy was Baptized at the Beach Baptist Church on St. Joe Beach in 2004.

Reverend Boyd Evans of the First Baptist Church of Port St. Joe will be conducting the service.

Comforter Funeral Home in Port St. Joe helped Ray with Kathy’s funeral arrangements.

Memorial Service for Kathy Butler will be 10 a.m. ET Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Holly Hill Cemetery Pavilion in Port St. Joe, FL for a celebration service of Kathy Butler’s life.