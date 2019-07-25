In three weeks there’s going to be a large Family Dollar opening up in Eastpoint, another sign that ripples of economic development are set to billow into a wave.

The 9,180-square-foot store at 198 US. 98, owned by parent company Dollar Tree/Family Dollar, will have its grand opening on Thursday, August 15, said Jim Van Slyke, a marketing manager for Family Dollar Stores, Inc.

They’ll be 48 parking spaces, two more than the required 46, and the store will sit on 1.54 acres of a 4.88-acre tract that used to be the site of the former nursing home, which closed more than 15 years ago, with the land mostly vacant ever since.

The store will be the newest of the Fortune 500 company’s more than 14,835 stores throughout the 48 contiguous states and Canada, a company with annual revenues of more than $22 billion, and more than 171,000 employees.

“Depending on need and expected traffic, a store of this size usually employs six to 10 personnel,” said Van Slyke. “It will carry typical Family Dollar inventory, which does not usually include fruits and vegetables.”

Construction of the new store, completed by Halley Building Systems out of Brookhaven, Mississippi, with the site engineered by LBYD Civil and Structural Engineers our of St. Petersburg, did not take long. County Planner Mark Curenton said the company was issued its certificate of occupancy July 18.

The future of the nearly five-acre site is as yet undetermined, but Dan Garlick, the Apalachicola environmental engineer who advised the project, said he foresees further commercial growth, managed for the particular topography.

“You have a lot of wetlands and drainages to worry about,” he said.

The site was acquired in June 2018 for $375,000 by Eastpoint Land Of AL, LLC, a Mobile-Alabama entity whose principal is Robert Isakson, Sr., a former FBI agent turned land developer. Isakson is chairman, president and CEO of the Lafayette Land Company, which he founded in 1982.

The current owner bought the land from Jacksonville Beach physician Dr. C.W. Randolph, Jr. son of the man for whom the airfield at the Apalachicola Regional Airport is named. Randolph bought it in March 2005 for $700,000 in a short sale in lieu of foreclosure from a group of Maryland-based health care investors who obtained it after the nursing home closed. In 1991, when former nursing home owner Harold Stewart bought the property, it sold for nearly $2.3 million.

Sometime in the months ahead, on a separate two-acre site across Begonia Street, which runs along the eastern edge of the new Family’s Dollar, Hassan Fakhari, who owns the Marathon station at 48 Avenue E in Apalachicola, plans to open the Marathon Island Express.

The proposed Marathon station, which will have 10 fueling stations, received its site plan approval in Feb. 2018 by a unanimous vote of the county commissioners. Commission Ricky Jones recused himself, since his employer, J.V. Gander Distributors Inc., is connected with the project.

Garlick said the proposed Marathon has been issued permits by the Northwest Florida Water Management District, and that site prep has resumed after some delays from Hurricane Michael.

Steve Kirschenbaum, who owns an auto glass business across U.S. 98, said he is excited to see the commercial growth in the area. He said he had several conversations early on with Pat Senn, real estate manager with Family Dollar, to attract the store here.

“You’ll probably see more things happening in that sector right there,” said Garlick. “It’s a matter of having the population to support those things coming in. It’s going to be driven by a certain demographic, of how many people can support it.”

He said some type of grocery store may soon arrive, but it will be based on a determination of both year-round and seasonal populations.

“They’re going to find their way into that niche,” he said. “Somebody did their research. Normally these things don’t occur unless somebody’s done some research.”