Tallahassee songwriter and wrongrighter Grant Peeples, whose musical repertoire is scorned by those who lack appreciation for heresy, the hangman and the humor they generate in this sordid world, is coming off a summer tour to share his stories in Apalachicola Friday evening.

The show at The Gallery at High Cotton starts at 7 p.m. and will cost you $10. Based on the commonly held opinion that they don’t make musician philosophers like Peeples anymore, the show is worth pi times that, and could overflow the gallery’s doors, so you best only be late because you could not help it.