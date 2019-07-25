Talking before acting is a good philosophy. The best way to make a mess even messier is to do something rash that hasn’t been fully thought through.

So in one sense, we were happy to see Gov. Kay Ivey through an executive order last week, launch the Governor’s Study Group on Criminal Justice, tasked with exploring solutions to Alabama’s prison crisis.

That panel, which includes some Montgomery heavyweights in both the executive and legislative branches, held its first meeting on Monday. Its mission is to study all aspects of the situation and make recommendations to the Legislature for next year’s session.

We were pleased to hear Ivey, in connection with the gathering, reinforce Alabama’s intention to “avoid litigation” with the Department of Justice, which has threatened to haul the state into court over what it maintains are constitutional violations in its bursting-at-the-seams prison system. (It’s at 165 percent of capacity.)

In particular, the feds maintain inadequate staffing has contributed to horrific violence and inmate deaths in Alabama’s prisons. The state already is under a federal court mandate to increase those staffing levels to help improve what has been declared inadequate mental health care for inmates.

The thing is, people have been talking about these problems for a long time, insisting “something has to be done,” but the ideas that have been proposed and the steps that have been taken to date haven’t solved anything and aren’t going to keep the state out of court.

This group may be Alabama’s last chance to prevent both that and what has happened so many times during our history — being told what to do by “outsiders” (we know the concept and the word make a lot of folks gag) who have the clout to make it stick.

In short, talk is useless unless it ends in action, rather than more can kicking.

Any solution needs to go outside the box and is certain to anger the “tough on crime” crowd (that likely made up much of Ivey’s winning margin in last year’s gubernatorial election).

Ivey’s administration favors the construction of four new prisons. Some of the current facilities are aged and inadequate, and should be replaced. However, Alabama isn’t going to spend and build its way out of this pickle.

As Ivey’s proxy in the group, former state Supreme Court Justice Champ Lyons, observed, “I respectfully submit we need to be tough on crime, but I also submit we need to be smart on crime.”

We’ve long agreed, and have pointed out more than once that alternative sentencing and diversion programs that don’t absolve first-time or non-violent offenders from the consequences of their actions, or impact public safety and security, but reserve prison cells for those who have “earned” them, should be a part of any game plan here.

It’s impossible to build enough cages and hire enough guards to lock up everyone who commits a crime and dispose of the keys. That’s a recipe for 165 percent of capacity.