It’s going to be a busy couple of days this Thursday and Friday as county commissioners conduct their annual budget workshops to see how much they’ll spend, and how much they’ll levy in taxes.

And when it’s all wrapped up by Friday afternoon, it is then they will make one of their biggest decisions, to decide whether to go forward with a revised cost estimate to build a new and improved Weems Memorial Hospital.

At their July 16 meeting, commissioners voted unanimously to request a cost estimate from Culpeper Construction on what it will cost to get an updated price tag for the new hospital, to presented them at Friday afternoon's spoecial meeting.

That cost estimate that commissioners will be looking at won’t be a revised price tag for the entire structure, but what the fee will be for obtaining such a revised price.

Since asking for the fee for getting this estimate won’t cost the county anything, they voted unanimously to have Weems CEO HD Cannington arrange for having Culpepper submit a fee for these revisions.

But the whole idea of continuing to pay out for experts and analyses to revise and reconfigure the project didn’t sit well with any of them.

“Let’s let Culpeper do what they do, and tell us what they’ll do it for, get what it will cost to build it,” said Commissioner William Massey. “By next week he’ll come back and say this is what it’s going to cost to get that real number.”

Commissioner Bert Boldt, who has pressed for his colleagues to seek out second opinions from health care analysts before moving forward with current plans, also voiced frustration,

“You need some people to tell you what health care is going to be like. This county has already spent in abundance of $1 million. Let’s give them the target and let us see what they can do for it,” he said.

“What did they do for that money (already spent)?” asked Commissioner Ricky Jones.

“They’re loving us, that bunch up there,” said Massey, referring to the architects and consultants that have collected fees over the past several years from the county.

In his report to the commissioners, Cannington reported the hospital had about $433,000 in its checking account, with $229,000 in accounts payable. He said Weems continues to owe about $621,000 to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for management services, accrued over the past several years.

“That amount is not increasing any, it’s also not decreasing,” he said. “We still owe it. They (TMH) are not really worried about it.”

Cannington said the hospital has about $1.1 million in net accounts receivable. “This is what we would expect to collect,” he said, noting that this is about 30 percent of the gross receivables.

Citizens speak out in opposition

The meeting opened with several citizens speaking out against moving forward with rebuilding plans as they are currently envisioned.

“They are hugely flawed, these are plans developed 12 years ago,” said Apalachicola resident Diane Brewer. “This hospital is likely to be empty given Weems’ historic occupancy rates. We need a modern centrally-located urgent care facility.”

Eastpoint resident Kenneth Burke, a retired electrician from Illinois who worked for a large hospital, said he thought “there are a number of red flags that have been brought up this morning.

“The goal should be to give the very best medical care, the second goal is to help the family of the patient and the third is to be always financially capable of continuing the first two projects,” he said. “That’s not been the case for Weems.

“I really caution you against spending a whole more money without a real investigation in all the areas,” Burke said, citing emergency response, treatment time at the clinics, and survival and improvement rates.

St. George Island resident Donna Butterfield reviewed a May 23 report from the Agency for Health Administration that included several findings of problems at Weems, many related to the facility’s emergency preparedness.

“We may have already lost it (the hospital) on our own,” she said.

Cannington pushed back strongly on Butterfield’s characterization of AHCA’s findings. “There were surely no immediate jeopardy items, directly affecting patient care,” he said.

“The 24-hour fire watch, that would be a jeopardy item,” Boldt said.

Cannington said the need for a fire watch, which required a sheriff’s deputy be paid to be on the lookout for any problems, occurred because the hospital could not verify that a smoke detector in the maintenance shop was connected to the smoke alarm at the hospital.

He said five sprinkler heads had to be replaced, and that once that was done, the facility was taken off fire watch. “There were no patient care issues and no documentation issues,” Cannington said.

He said one finding is that Weems lacked a registered dietician and that has been remedied by having one visit the facility each month.

“We submitted a plan of correction to them, and it’s been accepted by AHCA,” he said. “A lot of deficiencies mostly have to do with plans and procedures not reviewed in the last year.”

Support for a new hospital was also voiced by Apalachicola resident Kristin Anderson, a member of the hospital’s board of directors. (See letter to the editor pg. A4)

“There will be problems and unforeseen obstacles,” she said. “We must forge on. We want locally controlled health care in this county. We want our local professionals who know us to care for us here. It is time to build the hospital we voted for.”

Carrabelle resident Gathana Parmenas said “over and over again there’s been management failures” at Weems, citing a lack of regular fire evacuation drills as cited in the AHCA report.

“That’s not a problem of money, that’s a problem of management,” she said. “No matter how much money, how are you going to lure genius? The model of a small rural hospital does not work anymore.”

Commission chair Noah Lockley, a staunch advocate for a new hospital, said many of the opponents have never supported the project, even after the county formed a health care committee and enacted the penny sales tax to support it.

“They ain’t gonna never want it,” he said. “We promised the people of Franklin County that we were going to build a hospital. It should have been done.

“This is just a stall tactic they’re doing,” Lockley said. “With that penny we should be able to sustain ourselves if we get out there and collect the monies.”

He said it is up to Cannington and other administrators to find additional sources of revenue. “They make the big bucks, you’re supposed to bring the money in,” Lockley said. “I believe the hospital will work, you just got to get in there and do your part.”

Commissioners urge oversight by hospital board

A long discussion ensued, between the commissioners and Weems Board Chair Doug Creamer, about which board is responsible for what when ti comes down to governing the hospital.

“I hope the hospital board is receiving the information they need to make those decisions,” said Smokey Parrish. “He (Cannington) works for the board, the hospital board does not work for the CEO.”

Boldt stressed that the hospital board “has command control of that hospital and that CEO answers to the board.”

Parrish said the board needs to focus on where the money is coming from to pay for various hospital projects, and that it can make most decisions independently, outside of hiring the CEO or purchasing capital equipment.

“We’ve been working within that budget,” said Creamer.

“I think what our citizens are worried about is that we have to make sure we can afford to do what we’re doing. We don’t have a safety net,” said Ricky Jones. “It is incumbent on us to make sure our residents feel comfortable. We have to move to a place where the hospital board knows we have the support of the commission, and that we can have confidence in our hospital system.”