At the turn of the 20 century, the Ruge brothers, John G. and George H., were two of the wealthiest men in Apalachicola. They both had grand houses: John at 121 Bay Avenue and George at 133 Avenue B. The house where they were both born and grew up was still present in 1900 at 154 4th Street, or, as it was known at that time, High Street. John and George’s father, Herman Ruge, had purchased the home in 1853 from John and Mary Younger for $1,400.

Herman Ruge was an immigrant from the Kingdom of Hanover, where he was born in 1807. He was in Apalachicola by 1850, where he was working as a blacksmith and living in a house with four other men. Sometime in the early 1850s he married Catharina Margaretha, who was also an immigrant from Germany, although she was 21 years his junior. To them were born four children: John in 1854, George in 1856, and twin daughters in 1858. Unfortunately the daughters both died later that same year, as did their mother, leaving Herman to bring up the two sons.

By 1860 Herman had established himself as a merchant in Apalachicola. It is not known what his political views on secession were, but he stayed in Apalachicola through the war. When his eldest son fell out of a tree and broke his leg, there was not a doctor remaining in town to set the leg, so Herman rowed the boy out to one of the Union blockading vessels in the bay to have John treated.

Herman died in 1882, but his sons kept the old family homestead until 1897, when it was sold to A. J. Zingarelli. The following article describes the destruction of the home in 1916:

OLD LANDMARK GOES UP IN SMOKE

Former Ruge Home Burns Thursday Morning

At 1:10 Thursday morning the former Ruge home owned by Mr. John Zingarelli, was discovered burning and a general alarm sent in. The responses were prompt, and in a short time a stream of water was playing on the building. The building was burned. Adjacent property, however, was not injured. The loss is estimated at $2,500, and the Liverpool, London and Globe Company carried a policy of $1,000 on the property.

The house has not been occupied for several weeks. Wednesday afternoon Mr. John Zingarelli visited the premises with the view of doing some work there, and as far as he observed everything looked snug and secure. The theory is advanced that the blaze was started by rats who gnawed some matches they had carried to their den, and this is probably the true cause of the origin.