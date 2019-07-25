For the sixth consecutive year, the Franklin County Schools received a C grade, and for the second year in a row the Apalachicola Bay Charter School earned a B.

Neither grade surprised those familiar with the numerical data that makes up the scores that lead to the grades, although the ABC School has posted an A grade in the majority of the 18 years since it opened.

“We were pleased to be a B,” said Principal Chimene Johnson. “I’m proud of our teachers. We went without an intervention person, and so teachers had to provide more intervention.

“When those scores roll out they want to see individually how their kids have done, and they want to sit down and see how others have done. What did you do differently that made a difference in that area? Where was the greatest deficit? What do we need to focus on moving forward next year?

“I’m proud of a team that wants to analyze data, and find new strategies,” she said.

A look at the test scores, that make up a large portion of the scoring, show the ABC School, throughout its third through eighth grades, posts percentages of students proficient in reading and math that are generally, although not always, higher than the state average, many times by double digits.

Overall, about three out of every five students at the school are proficient in these basic subjects, of English and language arts, math and science. In addition, scores in end-of-course exams for middle school courses, are frequently exemplary, such as the whopping 82 percent who were proficient in Brant Banks’ civics class, half of these scoring at level 5.

The school does have its less impressive areas, particularly in the scoring category based on showing learning gains, particularly with the lowest performing 25 percent of students.

“We still look to be strengthening our lower quartile, that’s where we seem to struggle the greatest,” said Johnson.

In the case of math, the Franklin County Schools did better in that area, with 47 percent of that quartile showing learning gains, compared to 42 percent at ABC.

“We did make good strides in English and language arts,” said Johnson. “We were 41 percent who made gains last year, this year 47 percent made gains.”

She said the school plans to pilot a new math program in fifth grade and is exploring a new math curriculum for the middle school. "We want to see better results and try to close some of the gaps,” Johnson said. “Any core curriculum you choose is going to have some gaps. Our teachers use supplemental materials to deepen some of that knowledge.”

At the Franklin County Schools, the grade matched a recent string of Cs.

“This was even though many of the families in Franklin County were forced to deal with a number of environmental disasters,” said Superintendent Traci Moses, in a news release. “I am proud of our Franklin County teachers and students for their perseverance and dedication to continuous improvement.”

“Many of our faculty and staff faced losing their homes, and experienced damages from the Eastpoint fire and Hurricane Michael, as well as losing nine days of instruction this school year,” she said. “Our educators have demonstrated a true commitment to improving teaching and learning for all students. Moving forward, we recognize that we still have work to do to achieve our goal to provide high-quality education for every child, every day.”

A review of test scores in grades three through 10 showed that they consistently fall below state averages in terms of students showing proficiency, with a large percentage at levels 1 and 2. The district is working to stress that several students did score at the highest levels.

“Members of the administrative team made several stops throughout the district this summer to congratulate students who scored a level 5 on the FSA (Florida Standards Assessment) and praised their hard work and dedication to excellence,” wrote the district. “Thirty-three students in grades 3-10 scored a level 5 on their FSA with multiple students scoring a level 5 in more than one tested subject.”

Moses said that during the 2018-19 school year the district implemented an explicit phonemic awareness program in the primary grades for elementary, and will be implementing a leveled literacy intervention program next year, for third through 10th grade students. This program is designed to build comprehension skills and strategies to support students in reading proficiency.

She said that in addition to new programs, the school board recently approved hiring additional intervention teachers and paraprofessionals for elementary grades, to provide more individualized instruction and interventions, for reading and math, in all grades, for the upcoming school year.

