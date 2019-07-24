I would like to thank our county commissioners and everyone who attended the recent Franklin County commission meeting to support an inmate rehabilitation/re-entry facility. About 40 people came from Apalachicola, Eastpoint, and St. George Island to show community support for this worthy endeavor.

I am one of several volunteers at the Franklin County jail. I teach a Bible Study to the women inmates every week. A few weeks ago, I asked them what they feared most about their future. I was surprised when several answered that they fear being released from jail! You see, we do not have a facility with programs to help the inmates once they are released. Returning to the old drug environment is only too common.

The day after they told me this, I ran into Sheriff AJ at a local cafe. I shared this with him and he told me about his vision for helping, not only the women but the men as well. About four months ago, our county commissioners voted unanimously to support giving the old work camp on Hwy 98 to the sheriff for a rehab/re-entry facility to fight the drug problem. We are now waiting for the completion of the engineer study on the structure.

This will be a 12-month residential inpatient program with vocational training. Fresh Start is a program which has proven to be successful, with a recidivism rate less than 5 percent for those who complete it. Sheriff AJ is raising funds and applying for grants to fund the renovation as well as the operating expenses. Many of the women in my Bible Study class have children waiting for them to come home. We want to do this for them as well as their parents.

So again, thanks to the commissioners for helping to make this a reality.

Judy MacFarland

Apalachicola