The people of Franklin County voted to build a new hospital. Knowledgeable professionals have done the plans. These plans must now be updated at more expense. Even with new plans there will be problems and unforeseen obstacles. We must forge on through these difficulties.

The board of directors of Weems Memorial Hospital carefully considered proposals from several other possible providers. In all these cases the people of Franklin County would lose control of health care in our county. The board countered with our own plans and requirements to these providers, but they did not respond.

Franklin County voters want locally-controlled health care. We want our local professionals who know us to care for us here. We want to visit our loved ones here, not have to drive hours, or even 30 minutes, away.

For the benefit of our families, friends, neighbors, and visitors, there comes a time when we must bite the bullet and take the plunge. It is time to build the hospital we voted for.

Kristin Anderson

Member, Board of Directors

Weems Memorial Hospital