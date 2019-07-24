The following is the second installment of our “A simple question” series, this time directed to the six city commission candidates. Vying for Seat 1 with be Despina George, 224 Whispering Pines Circle; Barry Hand, 22 Apaco Street; George Mahr, 212 Avenue C; and Ramon Lopez, 16 Adams Street. In the race for Seat 2, Adriane Elliott, 129 22nd Avenue, is running against Torben Madson, 40 16th Street.

The question is:

Throughout the current administration, the city and the private non-profit Main Street organization have developed a close working relationship, two examples of which are the group’s role in the annual Independence Eve celebration and its partnership with the CRA (Community Redevelopment Agency). What is your perspective on this relationship, specifically: If elected, would you support the status quo, or advocate for changes in this relationship, and if so, what would those changes entail?

The following are their answers, beginning with Seat 2, with all listed in alphabetical order.

Adrianne Elliott

Positive synergy between the city of Apalachicola and the Main Street organization should be encouraged. I support a partnership between the CRA and Main Street organizations so long as the interests of Main Street do not short sight the CRA’s broad goals and objectives. HB 9, signed into law by Gov. DeSantis on June 28, addresses the changes I would advocate for in transparency and efficiency concerning the CRA.

Main Street and the CRA share an objective of preserving our historic downtown and promoting tourism. Main Street’s contributions to revitalize and preserve our historic downtown have already begun to stimulate economic growth, allowing the CRA to maintain focus on securing federal grants for our even more serious problems: Lack of affordable workforce housing and inadequate infrastructure. Coupling Main Street’s efforts to revitalize our downtown with the CRA’s work to secure grant funding for the community, combined with rigorous oversight from the city commission, is key to navigating Apalachicola into manageable waters.

Torben Madson

Our city is blessed to have multiple organizations and citizens working and volunteering their time to help others. Events like our wonderful Independence Day celebration cannot take place without the cooperative efforts of the city and these groups. As a result of those cooperative efforts we now have a number of community events put on by various groups that have boosted the economy and provided all of us with activities that have improved our quality of life.

Those relationships, although beneficial, should not come at the expense of the public trust nor should groups be excluded based simply upon personal gripes or prejudice. In the case of a legitimate concern about a conflict of interest, the balance should always be weighted towards the public trust as there should never be any doubt of the integrity of the office.

While I am not aware of any impropriety, I do believe that the citizens of Apalachicola expect and deserve transparency in our government. Accordingly, if there is a legitimate basis for concern about any entity having undue influence, then that must be addressed. In such a situation I believe that an independent review should be performed either by an outside advisor or by an appointed committee to assess the relationship and provide their recommendations to the city commission. Fair, honest and ethical representation of our city should always be the hallmark of our city commission.

Despina George

I would advocate for changes in the city’s relationship with Main Street.

I don’t have an issue with Main Street’s Independence Eve event. It is successful and well-received, and I liken it to the Florida Seafood Festival and H’COLA’s African American Festival, which are events of other nonprofit organizations.

The trouble with Main Street is that it has become too intertwined with the city government, mainly through its involvement with the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), which is outside of its nonprofit purpose.

Specifically, the two appointed voting positions on the CRA board are held by Main Street members, and these positions are not rotated. The chairman of the CRA board is also the chairman of the Main Street board and the executive director of the CRA is also the executive director of Main Street. This position is fraught with controversy, as the executive director is paid through the CRA as a full-time city employee, with participation in the state retirement system and the city’s health insurance plan (although her work is split between the CRA and a nonprofit organization), and there is no independent oversight of her work schedule. Even after contribution by Main Street, the lion’s share of our CRA funds are spent on salary and benefits. There is also overreach beyond the CRA’s mission, as the commission has given over its responsibility for contact with the legislature and the city’s lobbyist to the CRA.

All of these things give the appearance that Main Street is part of our city government, and citizens who are not members of Main Street are shut out of participation.

I would recommend that the appointed CRA board positions be rotated and that the CRA eliminate the joint executive director position. Main Street would be free to contract with its employee and the CRA staff duties could be assumed by other city employees, supplemented with the work of volunteers.

Barry Hand

My perspective with the city and its relationship with the CRA is it obviously continues to be a work in progress. I believe the CRA should be self-sustaining, whereas monies will not come from the city’s coffers. The CRA is primarily grant funded, and this should ensure no financial burdens will be put on our city. That is to say again, if the CRA main money funnel is grants and donations, that will be the advantage of the city.

The CRA can also receive money, based on increased property value, from the city to support economic development within the district. Our city has developed over the years into a place of tourism. The city relationship with the CRA to build on economic ideas can be and should be beneficial for its citizens. It is my hopes that the city and CRA can continue their partnership to better seek out and build better economic opportunities for our city.

Like so many of you, I had the privilege of enjoying our Independence Day celebrations at our downtown park, sponsored by the Main Street organization. It is occasions like these that give us hope and willingness to continue to build on our relationship with the Main Street organization.

We are a city with much promise yet to be seen. I believe we have the resolve to build and not tear down relationships. However, let’s have oversight with relationship. Let’s have accountability with relationship. We should know that all relationships have areas of finding common concerns and figuring things out together. If we work to build on the city, CRA, and Main Street organization relationship, with all doing their part, then I believe we can all move forward in a prosperous relationship.

Ramon Lopez

I am a firm believer in great working relationships. Both Main Street and the CRA have been working with the city and current administration for some time now. As with any relationship, you have to look at what is working and what is not and make improvements and changes where needed.

If elected, I would certainly look at the relationship these two groups have with the city and evaluate the pros and cons of each, and determine if they are working in the best interest of the city and its citizens.

Also, keep in mind, that I am only one vote; therefore, every city commissioner and the mayor of Apalachicola need to work together for the benefit of all.

George Mahr

Relationship 1: The city has a great, close working relationship with many nonprofit organizations. Since 2011, Main Street, a nonprofit organization, has been responsible for independently managing and producing an annual Independence Day Eve celebration event. This event could not have been possible without the over 100 volunteers and a close working relationship with 10 local organizations, including the city. In the last five years the city has paid zero dollars in direct costs for this event. Each year this award-winning event has been a wonderful, successful celebration attended by thousands of Apalachicola residents and visitors. The event has a significant positive economic impact for the Apalachicola merchants and the city. I support the status quo for the annual Independence Day Eve event.

Relationship 2: The seven-member Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Board is comprised of the mayor, the four commissioners and two Apalachicola residents appointed by the mayor and commissioners. The CRA Board unanimously approved an agreement, effective Oct. 1, 2017, between the city and Main Street to equally share the cost of a CRA director. To date, the parties to the agreement have equally shared the cost of a CRA director.

Regardless of the parties to an agreement with the city, a commissioner has the fiduciary responsibility to assess and ensure the agreement is in the best interest of the city and its residents. This assessment must be performed in a public meeting where all the facts, without speculation, prejudice or hearsay, can be evaluated. When this agreement is renewed, I will ensure that the proper assessment is completed and at that time support the status quo, or advocate for changes in the agreement.