I enjoyed reading Anita Grove’s op-ed about lawns. (See July 16 Times, pg. A4 “What good are trees anyway?”}. Since my boyhood livelihood of mowing lawns for neighbors, I have had a poor opinion of lawns. You see, the ideal of ‘lawns’ derives from the English aristocracy, who after driving their peasants off and enclosing “The Commons,” grazed sheep. The effect was two-fold. One, the wool from the sheep was a great source of capital (the original justification for the Enclosure Laws was “improvement,” i.e. the lords could make profit from the land). Two, the resulting pasture land was ideal for leisure activities such as riding and fox hunting.

So, I would make a modest proposal. The city of Apalachicola would buy maybe 200 sheep and perhaps 50 goats; the combination is good as the sheep are grazers, eating grass, while the goats are browsers, eating shrubs. The city would then hire a few sheep and goat herders to take care of the flocks and protect them from bears, dogs, and nearsighted hunters. The scope of the flocks would be the entire city environs, and the animals would relieve the householders and the state prisoners from the onerous job of mowing, clipping, and trimming vegetation. The animals in turn would fertilize the pastures with their droppings. Some youth would have pleasant and fulfilling work. In return, we would all enjoy organic goat milk and cheese, sheep milk and cheese, and naturally raised meat, all in all a solid return on investment.

This is a win-win for all Apalachicola residents and I do not see why this policy is not soon enacted. As it surely would be highly successful, we could soon extend the program to the county. We Apalachicolans could be a trendsetter for the entire nation and liberate our long-suffering people from lawns once and for all.

Ted Tripp

Apalachicola