I’m not from here; I choose to live here, to be a part of this community, to work at Weems Hospital. I used to be a travel nurse. I’ve worked in trauma centers, stroke centers, pediatric hospitals, general medical hospitals, and EMS. Some of the hospitals were newer than us, some older than us, some larger, and a few almost as small as Weems. So, I have a different perspective to share regarding our hospital in Franklin County.

• Daily we see patients that Walk to the hospital; a few ride bikes, and a few others ride their electric wheelchairs here. They walk because they have no other transportation. If we become a “treat and transfer hospital,” as some have suggested, these people have no way to get home once they are better. Their families will not be able to visit them while transferred out of county. Visits from loved ones are a vital part of a healthy recovery.

• Similarly, vacationers are able to vacation here, spend their money here, visit their family that are admitted (and we have many that are admitted while on vacation), and still enjoy a part of their holiday in our beautiful county. If the patient is transferred, that family will pack up and take their vacation and money with them.

I personally have taken care of patients who live here, spend a few weeks here for rehab, that receive very few visits. Most get visits after church on Sunday afternoon. These few visits might cease completely if the patient transfers out. Family members that work during the day, come visit loved ones in the evening; this could not happen if they are transferred out. Again, visits from loved ones are vital to a healthy recovery.

• Shiny and new does not always translate to better. Bigger is often not better either. All services offered at Sacred Heart in Port St Joe are available at Weems, and have been for the three years I’ve worked here, and much longer. We just don’t have any glitter here. This is an old building, with old equipment; it needs more than a facelift. The citizens of this county deserve more than old and worn out; they need improved, not glitter.

In my personal opinion, we need a new building with updated wiring and plumbing. We need to be able to use equipment properly as it was intended, and provide working cable, Wi-Fi, and all the things people expect in today’s e-world. This poor building is crumbling around us. Yet we - the staff - work every day to provide great care.

• We provide personal service. The industry standard for an admitted patient requires that I, your nurse, “lay eyes on you” at least once an hour. While I might see you, you might not see me and think you are not being cared for or thought about. The shiny, glittery, large hospitals are overbooked, understaffed, and overworked. They may see you while you may never see them, except when you press the call light or get a medication. Here, we have time to come talk with you, address your concerns, update your progress and hopefully relieve you of your fears. That is rare at a big hospital.

The staff here lives locally; many are related to you and are your friends. You, the citizens of Franklin County, are family. Like family, we sometimes see the less than perfect side of one another. But, like family, we’ve got one another’s backs. That is Weems – local, close to home, dented with all our flaws exposed, yet we are family. We need to pull together and help Weems help our community.

Respectfully,

Jennifer Tompkins RN