The University of Alabama men’s basketball team will host Kansas State as part of the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge in January 2020, per a report by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Dates for the event have not been announced but sources indicated to The Tuscaloosa News that the game will be Saturday, Jan. 25 at Coleman Coliseum.

Kansas State was 25-9 last season, advancing to the NCAA Tournament where it was upset by UC-Irvine in the opening round. The Wildcats are coached by Bruce Weber, who also coached Alabama sophomore Kira Lewis on the gold-medal winning Team USA squad in the U-19 World Cup in Greece this summer.

Alabama last hosted an SEC/Big 12 game in January 2018, when the Crimson Tide defeated Oklahoma and Trae Young 80-73 before a sellout crowd. In 2019, Alabama lost at Baylor 73-68 in last year’s event.

The complete list of this year’s matchups, per Rothstein, includes:

• Kentucky at Texas Tech

• Tennessee at Kansas

• Baylor at Florida

• Mississippi State at Oklahoma

• Missouri at West Virginia

• Oklahoma St at Texas A&M

• LSU at Texas

• Iowa St at Auburn

• TCU at Arkansas

UA has not announced it complete non-conference schedule for Nate Oats’ first-season in 2019-2020 but is expected to make an announcement in the coming days. Among those games that have been announced are a matchup with North Carolina in the opening game of the Battle for Atlantis in the Bahamas in November and a game against Belmont in Huntsville on Dec. 21.