Recently a couple of homeowners shared with me that they did not like a tree in their yard because it created such a mess. Glancing at the yard I was struck by the fact that there was only one tree, a lone sabal palm. Periodically, trees can cause extra work when leaves and berries fall, but when compared to other yard maintenance such as lawn care, the benefits of trees can far outweigh the work.

Americans spend many hours each week mowing and caring for their lawns. In his article, “Lawns are a Soul-Crushing Timesuck and Most of Us Would Be Better Off Without Them,” Christopher Ingraham cites a CBS news poll conducted in 2011 that found for one in five Americans, mowing the lawn was their least favorite chore, ranking lower than raking leaves and shoveling snow.

Lawns can also be expensive when you add up the money we spend on water, fertilizers and pesticides. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, lawns are the single largest irrigated crop in the US, even more so than corn. We use about nine billion gallons of water a day for our yards equaling a third of all residential water consumption (Ingraham, 2015). There are also negative ecological impacts from fertilizers and pesticides on nearby water bodies, as well as harm to bees and other insects.

Trees provide benefits that help justify the work they create. They provide shade to help us endure the intense summer heat, and they help reduce power bills. They absorb a large amount of rain through their leaves, trunks and roots, retaining water and allowing it to percolate into the earth slowly versus flooding the streets and running off into the bay. Trees buffer the wind and block the glare from the sun on city streets. Best of all, trees are visually beautiful and give our cities their unique sense of place contributing aesthetically to their overall appeal and, for Apalachicola, its historic landscape.

Cities also reap benefits from trees. A 2016 study by the University of Florida IFAS and the University of South Florida estimated the city of Tampa saves $35 million annually in reduced costs for stormwater management, energy usage, prevention of soil erosion, and other services. Tampa views its trees as a part of its public works system, the living equivalent of stormwater drains and roads. Atlanta, Portland, New York City, and Milwaukee also calculated the value of trees.

Trees may create periodic work, but in the grand scheme they provide more benefits than drawbacks. Consider these points next time you dread picking up those palm fronds and limbs.

Anita Grove is the coastal training program coordinator and communications for the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve’s office of resilience and coastal protection. She can be reached at Anita.Grove@FloridaDEP.gov