The fourth annual Crab Cake Cook-off will be held on Saturday, July 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Marine Street Grill, next to Harry’s Bar, 306 Marine Street in Carrabelle.

Guests will be able to sample some yummy crab cake bites from several talented competitors and cast their vote for which crab cake will be named the greatest in Carrabelle and perhaps the Forgotten Coast. In addition, there will be wonderful live music and a fun, silent auction.

This year's live music at the cook-off will be Cat Braaten, a dynamic vocalist who plays a wide array of music and who has developed a strong following on the Forgotten Coast.

Advance tickets are available for an $8 donation at the Crooked River Lighthouse Gift Shop, at Harry's Bar & Package in Carrabelle and at the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce. Advance ticket purchase is highly recommended as this event sold out last year and tickets are selling fast this year.

This year the number of tickets sold will be limited, however some are still available. Tickets will also be available at the door for a $10 donation if there are any remaining.

For those out of town, advance tickets may be purchased via credit card. Call the lighthouse gift shop at 697-2732 during operating hours for more information. Tickets purchased remotely can be picked up at the gift shop in advance, or at a will-call table just prior to the event.

For more information, contact the Crooked River Lighthouse at 697-2732 or carrabellelighthouse@gmail.com. If you would like to donate an item for the silent auction please drop it by the gift shop during operating hours or contact Kathleen at (607) 353-9167. Proceeds benefit the Crooked River Lighthouse.