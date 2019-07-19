The Apalachicola Margaret Key Library wraps up the summer reading program with a three-day Harry Potter Cosplay event filled with magic, crafts, and costumes for all ages to come and participate.

The cosplay (short for costume play) will start with a Read-and-Craft event Thursday evening, July 25 at the library, and then on Friday evening, July 26, the wizarding world will come to life at the Holy Family Senior Center as everyone is welcome to dress up in costume for a banquet, costume contest, and trivia.

For the final day on Sunday, July 27, the Apalachicola Center for History, Culture and the Arts will host an all-day Harry Potter movie marathon.

“I have been wanting to do something Harry Potter related in our community for a while and I'm thrilled to finally bring that world to life," said Trinity Hardy, library assistant. "Shamefully I admit I just started reading the books and they are so different from the movies, but filled with so much detail. It will be interesting to hear how others feel."

At the Thursday, July 25 event from 5 to 7 p.m. at the library, anyone in the community can come and read pieces from their favorite book, make wands, and be placed in "Houses" with an enchanted sorting hat.

Then on Friday, July 26 at Holy Family, from 5 to 9 p.m., there will be plenty of food, sweets, and photo props to capture all the magical moments. Participants will need a ticket in advance to enter the banquet, which can be retrieved for free at the library. But do not let that discourage you; tickets will also be available at the door for those who can't make it to the library between now and then.

Everyone is welcome to dress up in costume for the banquet, costume contest, and trivia. "I will be in costume as a Gryffindor student and I hope to see many more in costume,” said Hardy. “Not only will it be super fun but our very own Professors Dumbledore and McGonagall will be in attendance to judge the costume contest and hand out some awesome prizes.

"Harry Potter gave us all hope in a world where we can defeat evil and discover ourselves, when some of us were in the darkest of places like ‘Number 4 Privet Drive,’” said Hardy. “There's a lot of magic and fun, but the true magic is that the storylines of every character can sit in the hearts of anyone.”

For more information about the three-day Harry Potter Cosplay event, call 653-8436 or visit 80 12 St. Apalachicola.