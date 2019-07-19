This past week has brought many stories about double red flags and individuals who have been rescued from and those who were lost to rip currents.

Do you know the warning signs? If you are caught in one, do you know the safest way to escape?

The National Weather Service reported that there have been 28 surf zone fatalities nationally in 2019, as of Jun 30. We saw more rescues and sadly fatalities this past weekend in our region.

The NWS stated that rip currents are formed when waves break near the shoreline, piling up water between the breaking waves and the beach. One of the ways that this water returns to sea is to form a rip current, a narrow jet of water moving swiftly away from shore, roughly perpendicular to the shoreline.

It is best to know how to spot a rip current and avoid going in the water when they are present. If you do find yourself in a rip current, it is best to try and remember the following tips to get out safely.

Relax. Rip currents don't pull you under. A rip current is a natural treadmill that travels an average speed of one to two feet per second, but has been measured as fast as eight feet per second -- faster than an Olympic swimmer. Trying to swim against a rip current will only use up your energy, which you need to survive and escape the rip current.

Do NOT try to swim directly into shore. Swim along the shoreline until you escape the current's pull. When free from the pull of the current, swim at an angle away from the current toward shore. If you feel you can't reach shore, relax, face the shore, and call or wave for help.

The flag warnings are used to help you know the dangers when at the coast. It is critical that you heed the warnings so that you do not become a statistic.

Remember safe boating is no accident. Remember: If in doubt, don't go out!

Carolyn Brown Treadon is with Flotilla 1-2 of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary, District Eight, Coastal Region