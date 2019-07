A retrospective show and sale of the paintings of Apalachicola artist Susan Richardson drew a large audience on Saturday at Live Oak Gallery in Apalachicola, which is set to open this fall. The show, which runs through Saturday, serves as a tribute to Susan’s life and art. Originals were sold by silent auction, with a portion of proceeds benefitting the Franklin County Humane Society. For more information, find Liveoakgallery on Facebook, Instagram or e-mail liveoakgallery@gmail.com