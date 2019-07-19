According to Landon Marks, regional Extension agent for animal science and forages, it is time to scout for fall armyworms and bermudagrass stem maggots in North Alabama.

Reports are coming in from Cherokee and Etowah counties of fall armyworms, which are subtropical insects.

In mild winters, a few may survive in South Alabama and Florida. In North Alabama, They die out after the first hard frost. Each spring, moths fly northward from overwintering grounds in Florida, the Caribbean islands and possibly southern Texas. The first moths fly into South Alabama in April. Later generations work their way north, reaching North Alabama by May.

Throughout the summer, local populations of fall armyworms are increased by flights of moths from further south.

Fall armyworm damage tends to occur in short intervals that are about a month apart. Why? It takes about one month from the time a fall armyworm moth lays an egg to the time her daughters lay their first eggs. This is all dependent on temperature, of course, since insects are cold blooded. The warmer it is, the shorter this generation time. But as a general rule of thumb, in the middle of the summer:

• Eggs hatch in two to four days.

• Caterpillars feed for about two weeks, during which time they pass through six growth periods (instars).

• Caterpillars transform into moths during the pupal stage, which lasts about nine days.

• Adult moths live for about two weeks, but females lay most of their eggs four to nine days after they emerge from the pupal stage.

In epidemic years, the generations of fall armyworms overlap, allowing for almost continuous egg laying, which means that caterpillars of all sizes can be found in a given field. In epidemic years, the monthly intervals when most of the damage occurs are not as noticeable.

The first damage from fall armyworms is often seen in the same area of the field as in previous years. This is because the female moths are choosy about where they lay their eggs. Some of their favorite places to deposit a mass of eggs are the underside of fence rails, the underside of tree branches and lush, well-fertilized forage such as bermudagrass and browntop millet. So if you usually see the first brown spots occurring in your best hay field, under the limbs of the big oak tree, now you know why. Experience in where fall armyworms are first found can help you find the caterpillars before they cause problems.

Bermudagrass stem maggots have been migrating north to North Alabama since around 2010. We first discovered them in Cherokee County in 2012. They usually reach our area by July 1 and cause damage to Bermudagrass until first frost. Their fly lays eggs on the stems and the maggot grows inside the stem stopping the growth of the plant. The life cycle is 21 days and multiple generations are possible. The best control method once damage is found is to cut the field and spray five days later or at green up. Remember you are targeting the fly with a pyrethroid. There is not a systemic available to try and control the maggot. The flies are small and hard to see using a sweep net. Blue sticky traps work well to trap them and bring them in to the office to observe under a microscope.

The Extension publication for fall armyworms is available at https://bit.ly/2LNrQPt. The publication for bermudagrass stem maggots is available at https://bit.ly/30sTXrj.

As for controlling both pests, please refer to the Alabama IPM Guide, https://bit.ly/2xHNix9, to select pest management strategies for your situation. Remember to read the label properly because there are some products used when pests are smaller than a certain size for fall armyworms. There are different modes of action with different products.

If you have questions, call Landon at 256-706-0032. Please report pests in the area to the extension office. More information on these or any other animal science topics also can be obtained there.

Upcoming Extension Programs

• Etowah County Folks: We are asking for everyone’s input. Please go to www.aces.edu/grassroots and fill out the quick survey. This will assist us in planning for future programs for our citizens. Simply choose the county where you reside.

• Getting the Most from Your Forestland Workshop: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Scottsboro VFW Post, 1616 Jefferson Drive; topics include forest industry, timber markets, producing income, financial assistance, non-timber income and portable hill demo; free, but registration required because lunch will be served; 256-574-2143

• Annie’s Project Conference: Sept. 5-7, Fairhope; register at www.aces.edu/go/991.

For more information on this topic and many others, contact the Etowah County Extension Office, 256-547-7936 or 3200 A W. Meighan Blvd., Gadsden. Amy Burgess is extension coordinator for the Etowah County Extension Office.