The following report is provided by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Arrests listed this week were made by officers from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. All defendants are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

June 27

Robert Lee Peterson, 50, Apalachicola, petit theft – first offense; $500 bond (FCSO)

July 9

Cynthia Lynn Vonier, 39, Apalachicola, violation of probation; held without bond (FCSO)

Amber Nicole Vinson, 30, Eastpoint, petit theft – over $100 and under $300; $500 bond (FCSO)

Willie Fred Baucham, 61, Apalachicola, robbery – no firearm or weapon; $2,500 bond (FCSO)

July 10

Brian Harvey Young, 35, Alligator Point, violation of conditional release; held without bond (FCSO)

July 11

Courtney Nicole Ward, 29, Port St. Joe, failure to appear for pre-trial conferences on loitering, and on indecent exposure; $500 bond (FCSO)

July 13

Joseph Edward Harris, 30, Eastpoint, domestic battery; $500 bond (FCSO)

July 14

Meagan Polous Kent, 30, Apalachicola, fraud - issuing check for insufficient funds over $150; $2,500 bond (FCSO)