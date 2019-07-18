It's taken a while to think about you,

Big City life, and Apalachicola, too.

I'm sure I don't know the "half of it,”

Joyous times, those you knew,

Childhood and school days,

Romance and artistry

Foraging through!

But still I knew over many years,

Your business sense,

Your lively spirit,

Your vibrant artistry.

No doubt many sensed your stalwart determination,

Promoting good business and not defamation,

Experienced your chapters in silver and jewels,

All forceful and potent in presence.

Great was that heartfelt and vociferous resolve,

To not be swallowed by a fearful, tragic disease,

But to churn daily towards a subjective normality,

Your courage everlasting.

So now, with you a memory,

Embraced with the outplay of your artistry,

Your paintings of so much of life,

Boldly act while you're away,

In testimony of your presence,

In testimony of your vibrant stay.

- H. Melicent Remy

July 12, 2019