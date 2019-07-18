The branch president of the NAACP told a town hall of about two dozen people at the New Life Church Saturday afternoon that she plans to talk further with State Attorney Jack Campbell regarding the charges filed against the Blountstown police lieutenant arrested for aggravated assault following a June 7 incident at the El Jalisco restaurant in Eastpoint.

Anginita Rosier, president of a Wakulla branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, a comparatively new, four-year-old branch that also covers Franklin County, addressed the issues of the severity of the crime, and whether it qualified as a hate crime.

She did not, however go into details of what happened in the early Friday morning hours a month ago, when, according to police, Lt. Tim Partridge, 47, of Altha, his son, Scott Dakota Partridge, 23, also of Altha, and Larry Joe Colson Jr., 45, of Eastpoint, committed battery against three men, Wesley Martin, Mario Lane and Isaiah Foster and a woman Ashley Love.

A silent surveillance video of the incident, released by the restaurant but not by the sheriff’s office, as well as the sheriff’s deputies’ reports, suggests strongly that the Altha father and son were the aggressors in the incident.

Blountstown Police Chief Mark Mallory fired Partridge a week after the incident happened, and a week after that, one of the four misdemeanor battery charges, the one against the woman, was upgraded to aggravated assault, a felony.

Rosier stayed away from specifics regarding the incident, and cautioned the audience not to go into specifics either, so as to not affect the legal process. “It can jeopardize the rights of the victims, or cancel evidence that would hold them (the defendants) accountable,” she said.

She said that had the charge remained a simple battery, it might have eventually been reduced to disorderly conduct, but that as a felony, it puts Partridge’s certification as a law enforcement officer at risk.

“Felonies put that on the line,” she said. “He can’t be a law enforcement officer on the street again.”

Two members of the audience, Stacey Herrington and Kelvin Martin, spoke directly to what happened at the El Jalisco, relying on what they had been told by the parties involved. Others, including New Life Pastor Horace Solomon and Dolores Croom, asked broader questions to Rosier and Lt. Ryan Sandoval, who represented the department.

Sheriff A.J. Smith was absent, in attendance at the funeral of Trafton Shiver, at the Carrabelle Christian Center, a 20-year-old Navy seaman who was killed in a June 28 car accident outside Crawfordville.

“That was the most hateful thing,” said Herrington, referring to what she saw on the video.

She said she believed the three men, all white, were motivated by seeing an interracial couple. All three of the male victims are black.

“What bothers a racist is a white woman with a black man,” she said. “That’s what makes it a hate crime.”

Rosier said she will discuss with Campbell whether a hate crime charge is warranted, noting that she has not viewed the video in its entirety, nor any video taken by deputies when they arrived to take statements after the fight ended.

“What I can come back and share with you, I will,” she said.

Kelvin Martin said he heard from his friend Lane by cellphone not long after the incident, and he told him what had happened.

“He got his a** kicked,” said Martin. “This man could have gone to sleep and died.”

Lane, who sat in a pew in the back, without speaking, was described by his friend as not being a violent person. “”Everybody know Mario’s quiet,” Martin said. “Everybody knows this man has never been in a brawl.”

Martin referred briefly to the fact the felony charge was not added to any of the batteries against the three men, but only in reference to what had happened to the woman. “She got whupped too,” he said. “She’s the only one that got charges,”

Martin also brought up what he believed to have been two other officers, who he did not name, who were in the restaurant at the time of the brawl, but who were asked to leave after the other officers arrived to investigate.

The issue of whether the officers who arrived had their body-cams on also came up. Sandoval said that while he was not present, he could say that an officer is supposed to activate the camera in such a public situation, the primary exception being in private residences where children and the interior of homes can be viewed.

“The officer is in control of activating it,” he said, without referring to whether deputies’ body cam videos exist and what appears on them.

“In a public view, I fail to see a reason for him to cut his camera off,” said Solomon. “That’s going to look pretty suspicious of Franklin County.”

Rosier said she was satisfied with the efforts made by both the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Blountstown Police Department to address the matter, noting that Smith had called for an upgrade to the aggravated battery charge and that Blountstown Chief Mark Mallory had acted quickly to fire Partridge.

She said the Wakulla chapter, formed shortly after controversy arose there following a county election, charges a $30 membership fee, and that its work is devoted to helping all people, regardless of color.

“We look at the issue,” she said. “People think it’s about black and white. We look at the right and the wrong.”

Rosier stressed the NAACP’s efforts, which are driven by volunteers, are also directed to the ballot box. “We elect our sheriff, we elect our state attorney,” she said. “That’s where we fight the hardest, at the election booth. Voting, voting, voting is the key.”

Also on hand for the town hall were Reginald Howard, chapter vice president, David Roddenberry, secretary, and Bill Green, board member at large.