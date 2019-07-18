The following article is the first in a regular series leading up to September’s elections in Apalachicola. This first installment of “A Simple Question” is addressed to the three mayoral candidates – Kevin Begos, Amy Hersey and Valentina Webb – who were each asked to answer this question, and to keep it under about 250-300 words.

"Do you support the selling of City Hall downtown? If not, why not? If so, what would you do with the money?"

Here are their answers, in alphabetical order:

Kevin Begos

It is a shame that we have to consider this, but Apalachicola has defaulted on about $754,000 of state loan payments, and we must start paying that off. Right now we can't even qualify for many grants because of the default.

We should sell the downtown City Hall as long as we get a fair price. We could spend part of the money on paying off the default and part on bringing back the senior discount for water bills.

Selling downtown City Hall makes sense because Apalachicola isn't in a position to maintain and restore that wonderful historic building. The utility bills there cost us about $6,000 per year, and we already have the Battery Park and old high school buildings for city business.

Selling the downtown City Hall would also give us thousands of dollars in new tax revenue every year.

Amy Hersey

Let me start by saying that my emotions, and likely the emotions of many residents I know, would have us hard-pressed before we sell a symbol of our city’s heritage. However, hard times do sometime call for hard choices. It also calls for hard questions before making such decisions, in order to gain the facts. I am willing to investigate all options before making such a hard choice. We do have a surplus property list that as far as I know, does not include the City Hall building. This question needs to be investigated before we go any further with the sale of this particular property.

I have done a careful investigation into a 2017 review of our State Revolving Loan Fund agreement. This review was performed by the Department of Environmental Protection. I have confirmed that the city of Apalachicola has a long-standing pattern of irregular payments on this debt. In a report given by our city lobbyist in August 2018, and supported by Ron Nalley, the DEP is now requiring that Apalachicola sell surplus city-owned property, and furthermore that the proceeds of the sale be applied towards the reduction of the city’s default on their sewer loan. The city is currently behind $700,000 in loan payments, and the City still owes $3.4 million on the original loan. City administrations have not honored loan obligations, even though the state made efforts to restructure those payment schedules and amounts.

Those long-term obligations to our loan must be honored as soon as possible by legitimate, manageable and timely actions. But a sale, just for the express purpose of recouping loan repayment dollars, cannot and should not be permitted. This City Hall property is located in a highly visible hub. And should it be sold, any new buyer should maintain it with recognition of the landmark that it is.

Valentina Webb

Yes, I am in favor of selling the old City Hall building downtown, but with covenants to protect its historic value.

This building and the one now housing our Center for History, Culture and Art are all that remain of the 40-plus identical cotton warehouses built along Water Street in the 1830s. Dr. William Murtagh, past vice-president of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, called these two buildings “crucially important because they are the remaining skeletons of what started this town.” Dr. Murtagh, known as a lion of historic preservation, believed it might reverse “the visual trashing of America.”

As mayor, I would apply the proceeds to help reduce the remaining $3.2 million water and sewer loan debt. I am also in favor of the idea of combining the old City Hall building, the vacant lot next to it and the old firehouse in a package that, when sold, could retire our $750,000 debt default and, hopefully, eliminate the need for another rate hike in our water and sewer bills.