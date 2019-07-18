The city of Carrabelle is getting serious about its dog problem.

Following an appearance at the July 11 commission meeting by George Emswiler, whose wife earlier this month witnessed the horrific mauling of their beloved MoMo by a roaming pit bull, commissioners promised to vigorously enforce the city’s 1986 ordinance that requires animals be restrained within the city limits.

“All dogs shall be kept under restraint in any property zoned residential or commercial,” it reads. “This will exclude hunting dogs engaged in normal legal hunting activities.

“Any dog found running at large may be impounded by the Animal Control Authority in an animal shelter and confined in a humane manner,” it says.

County animal control is largely responsible for handling dog complaints, and can be reached at 670-4733. In addition, Carrabelle Mayor Brenda La Paz advised city staff to record all calls to city offices, which can be reached by calling 697-2113.

Emswiler warned commissioners a disaster could be waiting to happen.

“That was my dog,” he said. “What if he (the pit bull) ate your child? You think that’s going to happen?

“Those dogs are in my yard every day,” he said.

La Paz said the ordinance is complaint driven, and is keeping with county laws that also mandate dogs be kept on leashes.

“The police department can come out but they don’t have the equipment to pick up a dog,” she said.

“We depend on the county to take care of enforcement,” said Commissioner Tony Millender. “Maybe Carrabelle has to task the TDC (Tourist Development Council) to (promote) the leash law ordinance.”

Emswiler asked that a policeman be turned into a code enforcement officer, specifically to address situations such as this.

“We have animals running loose everywhere,” he said. “We have inexperienced breeders. We’re talking about microchipping.”

Commissioner Frank Mathes was blunt in his remarks, addressing what he would do. “What I’m going to do is kill the damn dog,” he said.

Commissioner Cal Allen said another answer might be an interlocal agreement with county animal control that would empower those officers to enforce city laws.

City Clerk Keisha Smith suggested an upping of the local fine might be in order. “A $10 fine isn’t going to deter a lot of people,” she said.

Tom Magnan, who advises the city on human resource matters, suggested that the law ought to be broadened beyond dogs, and encompass other animals, including chickens, which he said are an increasing nuisance.