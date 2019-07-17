After two successful years at the helm of the Seahawk varsity basketball program, Nathan West is leaving for a prestigious private school in Georgia.

On July 25, he’ll be leaving for a job as head boys’ basketball coach and assistant athletic director at the Darlington School in Rome, Georgia, a college prep and boarding school that dates back to 1905.

West, wife Lindsay and their two children, six-month-old daughter Ridley and 4-year-old son Sawyer have become a fixture at the Nest, with the coach recently being named assistant principal of Franklin County Schools.

“It has been a tough week for my family and me,” West wrote on Facebook. “The Franklin County community has been nothing short of supportive and welcoming for my family and me. We have made relationships that will last a lifetime. Many people have stated how much I have impacted the school and the kids, but they have had a greater impact on me.”

In his two years as hoop coach, West took the Seahawks to a district runner-up spot, and an appearance in the Class 1A Elite 8, the first time in school history to host a regional championship. This past season, the team finished as district champions, regional champions, and made a Final Four appearance, all firsts for the program in over a decade.

“In my two short years as the leader of the FCS basketball program, we have accomplished so much, none of which would have been possible if it was not for the support and trust of the parents, community, and school,” he wrote. “I am very appreciative. The kids bought in to the importance of commitment, hard work and sacrifice.”

In addition to the team’s performance, West noted that three students in two years received athletic scholarships. “My only wish is that the future kids of the program would embrace these values and understand what it took to accomplish so much,” he wrote. “Nothing is given, but everything is earned.

“I am departing for all the right reasons. Understand I was not looking to get out, a better opportunity for my family presented itself, and that is my first priority, to look out for them,” he wrote. “My family and I are excited about this new journey and we hope and ask that, if you care about us, you are excited as well.”

A native of Anniston, Alabama, West has over nine years of coaching experience at both the high school and collegiate level.

“I am thrilled that Nathan will be our next varsity boys’ basketball coach and assistant athletic director,” said Eddie Guth, Darlington’s director of athletics. “He is smart, charismatic, and a very hard worker. We look forward to his leadership, positive attitude, and delightful spirit. “

West holds a bachelor of science in business administration from Birmingham-Southern College in Birmingham, Alabama, and a masters in educational leadership from the University of North Texas. At the collegiate level, he played a year at Marion Military Institute before transferring, and finishing, his next three years at Birmingham Southern College where he was a co-captain and his team won a conference championship in 2010.

West served first as an assistant basketball coach for Saks High School in Anniston, Alabama, and then Oxford High School in Oxford, Alabama. He then took a role at the collegiate level as assistant men’s basketball coach and head varsity reserve coach at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

West said he intends to transform the Darlington Tigers into a top-ranked program in the state. “I want our graduates to come back and see the winning tradition continue,” he said. “It starts with the relentless pursuit of excellence by the people at the top and I will bring energy, enthusiasm, and attention to detail every single day.”