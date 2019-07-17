The Tuscaloosa City Council took the following action at its Tuesday meeting:

• Amended Ordinance No. 8792 regarding Section 7-41 and Section 7-44 of the Code of Tuscaloosa. (Failed introduction by unanimous consent on July 2)

• Tabled for 30 days an order to demolish the structure at 3511 University Blvd. E. (Tabled 30 days on June 4)

• Awarded competitive bid(s) to Central Alabama Training Solutions for the purchase of AFFF MIL-Spec Foam for a three-year period.

• Awarded competitive bid(s) to Super Sports Sporting Goods LLC, the non-low bidder but to lowest responsible bidder meeting specifications for the purchase of casual and work clothing.

• Declared property surplus and authorizing its disposal.

• Authorized payment to Leslie Curry in settlement of a claim; total: $349.80.

• Authorized payment to Tommy or Sharon English in settlement of a claim; total: $880.

• Authorized payment to 84 Lumber Co. Inc.; total: $172,371.

• Approved the ABC application of HLW Pubs LLC for lounge retail liquor –class I and on premises retail beer licenses at Session, 2221 University Blvd.

• Adopted Zoning Amendment No. 1414 to amend the text of the Zoning Ordinance, Section 24-229(b) of the Code of Tuscaloosa pertaining to permitted, conditional and prohibited uses. (Introduced June 11)

• Consented to vacate a portion of 10th Avenue at the request of the University of Alabama.

• Tabled until Aug. 6 a vote on approving Downtown/Riverfront Overlay District Permit for 2104 Fourth St.

• Authorized a variance for a structure on Lake Tuscaloosa at 15115 Stonehedge Cliffs Road.

• Authorized the mayor to execute amendment no. 1 to the contract with TTL Inc. for geotechnical consulting and related services for the Old City Hall Window project; amended total: $6,518.

• Authorized an amendment to the resolution authorizing the chief financial officer to draw drafts for the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Improvements project property acquisitions; total: $500.

• Authorized the chief financial officer to draw draft for easement acquisition for the Riverdale Sanitary Sewer Improvements Phase II project; total: $1,000.

• Authorized the mayor to execute a license agreement with University Mall LLC for a driver training course.

• Authorized the Office of Federal Programs to apply to become a United States Department of Housing and Urban Development approved housing counseling agency.

• Authorized amendment to the 2018 HOME contract with Tuscaloosa Housing Authority for the development of affordable housing; amended total: $654,198.59.

• Authorized the Office of Federal Programs to make budget and program changes for a local amendment to the 2011 Action Plan of the five-year consolidated plan for community planning and development programs for program years 2010-2014.

• Expressed intent and offer of extension to renew and extend the franchise agreement with NorthStar EMS for an additional two years.

• Authorized the chief financial officer to issue a check to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development; total: $91.94.

• Ratified a grant application for the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program.

• Authorized rejection of all bids received for the Water Tank Exterior Washing Project.

• Authorized a grant application to the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs and the Office for Victims of Crime.

• Authorized the payment of bills; total: $4,050.35.