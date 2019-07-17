HOOVER — Georgia junior quarterback Jake Fromm had one thing to say about the 2019 season at SEC Media Days: Doing more.

“Something we’ve been saying this offseason is ‘doing more’, so doing more looks like ‘hey, how can I go in and do extra,’ Fromm said. “A lot of different little things and those little things add up to be big things.”

The Georgia Bulldogs have notably seemed to be able to not “get over the hump” against Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship game in 2017 and the SEC Championship Game in 2018.

“We’re trying to get over the hump, we’re trying to do more, that’s what our motto has been this offseason,” Fromm said. “So how can we get better in winter workouts, how can we get better through the summer, how can we condition ourselves better, be bigger, faster and stronger, how can we prepare better so we’ll figure it all out a little bit more during camp and be ready to go through that season.”

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart used a golf analogy to hammer home the 'doing more' approach.

"We take a situation like the PGA Tour in 2017 and say, here is Brooks Koepka and here's (former Alabama golfer) Justin Thomas," Smart said. "These guys were 0.5 strokes apart, meaning they were half a stroke difference in their play 86 rounds of play. Their earnings that year, $5 million difference, which is pretty significant."

Smart had nothing but praise for Fromm, saying that for potential NFL scouts “he checks every single box.”

“He is the leader of our program, the face of our organization, a guy that has given so much to Georgia and Georgia means so much to,” Smart said. “As far as where he stacks up in the NFL, I don't think that's for me to determine. I think Jake's got tremendous ability. He's a leader, that's the first quality you look for.”

To Fromm, one of the biggest priorities for him as a leader is to be there for his teammates.

“I think it’s love and serving others. For me, in a position of leadership, you can’t be a leader without serving others, so I try to be a very serving teammate,” Fromm said. “I want to be a teammate who can always be there for others and love them to death and do anything in the world for them.”